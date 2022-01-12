Local students make SNHU Fall 2021 President's List

The House passed voting rights legislation on Thursday in a way that is intended to set up a battle in the Senate over that issue as well as the filibuster. The measure passed in a 220-203 party-line vote. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to put the measure...
LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel "is not conducting a legitimate investigation." McCarthy, in a statement released hours after the committee asked him to voluntarily...
The Biden administration is sending medical teams to six states in need of COVID-19 care and procuring an additional 500 million rapid tests, President Biden announced Thursday. The new tranche of tests doubles the current 500 million at-home tests the administration is in the process of acquiring, bringing the total...
Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal battle with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has left some wondering why the Duke of York still has his royal title. On Wednesday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the British prince by the American woman who said he sexually abused her when she was 17.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
(CNN) — One day after the Canadian province of Quebec announced it would financially penalize residents who are unvaccinated, the province's health minister said Wednesday first-time appointments spiked in the hours following the announcement. "It's encouraging!" Quebec's health minister, Christian Dube, tweeted, indicating that Tuesday's first-dose appointments were the...
