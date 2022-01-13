Mavs LIVE Updates: FINAL - New York 108 vs. Dallas 85

Luka Doncic returns to Madison Square Garden! What more could you want from an NBA Wednesday night?

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks face the New York Knicks tonight, looking for their seventh win in a row.

Following a resounding 113-99 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Mavericks should feel good about their chances against the current 11-seed in the East.

Unfortunately, Kristaps Porzingis won't be competing against his former team tonight, as he is out for his sixth game in a row due to health and safety protocols. Porzingis earned the nickname "Unicorn" during his time with the Knicks, and believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since he was traded from New York to Dallas.

Although Dallas has fared better than New York since the trade, ‘Luka Magic’ hasn't necessarily dominated the head-to-head matchup, with the Knicks winning three of the last four contests.

However, this year feels different, as the Mavs' defense is the best it's been in quite some time. Fifth in defensive rating, the Mavericks' faceoff against the 22nd ranked offensive rating Knicks.

Although the Knicks' team statistics seem mediocre, they hold a 6-4 record in their last 10 games. Hitting the 100-point mark in four of their previous five contests, it seems the Knicks' offense has found its groove.

Knicks wing RJ Barrett, not typically known as a shooter, is on quite the roll from the three-point line. Converting 48 percent of his shots from distance on five attempts per contest, Barrett provides a value to the Knicks' offense.

Doncic vs. Barrett, which is not exactly the matchup of the century, seems like the two names you'll hear most of on Wednesday evening.

Starting Lineup

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Knicks: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

First Quarter (7:07 ): Knicks 10, Mavs 8

With the lead rocking back and forth early, tonight's game looks to be a fun one. Doncic already has five points.

End of First Quarter: Knicks 30, Mavs 21

Sticking to the theme of struggling vs. the Knicks, the Mavs went 2-11 from the three-point line in the first quarter. Not only did Dallas miss open shots, but Dwight Powell failed to execute on a wide-open alley-oop finish.

Second Quarter (2:48): Knicks 49, Mavs 42

The Knicks continue to take advantage of the Mavs' poor three-point shooting efforts. Despite the Mavs' defensive ranking coming into the game, the Knicks have made a home in the paint.

Halftime: Knicks 56 , Mavs 45

Two quarters in, and it seems the Mavs' winning streak is in jeporday. New York registering 47 percent from the perimeter is quite the stat. Meanwhile, Dallas can't hit water in a swimming pool, shooting an ice-cold 17 percent from the three-point line.

Third Quarter (3:45): Knicks 78, Mavs 64

Chants of "RJ Barrett" filled MSG. Every time the Mavs found some rhythm, the Knicks go on a mini run. Barrett has 22 points.

The mood in New York right now:

End of Third Quarter: Knicks 84, Mavs 66

New York isn't allowing any Luka magic Wednesday night. Aside from Doncic shooting 6-17 in field goal attempts, the Mavs registered 40 percent in the same category. Dallas has quite the uphill battle in the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter (7:41): Knicks 90, Mavs 73

Although the Mavericks lack momentum at this point in the game, Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with a emphatic slam. Perhaps that's the jolt Dallas needs to ignite a comeback.

Final: Knicks 108, Mavs 85

Snapping the six-game winning streak, the Knicks also continued their curse on the Mavs. Losing four of the last five games to New York, Barrett spearheaded Wednesday night's efforts with 32 points. Doncic was magic-less in MSG, going 8-23 on an overall disappointing night for Dallas.