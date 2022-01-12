ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Goedert vs. Gronk Could Spark Generational Shift at TE

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHWOH_0dkB8jjH00

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles hope there is a generational shift on Sunday in Tampa from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert.

Hurts has an opportunity to be very good in the NFL for a long time but the odds are against the second-year player when it comes to living up to the Tom Brady resume of 45 postseason games and 34 wins, which includes seven Super Bowl championships, the last of which came less than a year ago in Super Bowl LV when the Buccaneers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in emphatic fashion.

Gronkowski has helped Brady win four of those Lombardi Trophies as one of the greatest tight ends of all time and, like Brady, is a surefire Hall of Famer.

Both Hurts and Goedert are more focused on Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay defense but they are also cognizant of their mirrors on the other sideline as well.

Goedert, who had had a breakout year after Zach Ertz was traded to Arizona in mid-October, ended the regular season as the third-best TE in the NFL behind Baltimore's Mark Andrews and San Francisco's George Kittle, according to the Pro Football Focus grading system. Gronk was No. 5.

When it comes to the receiving part of the position Goedert was No. 3 behind Kittle and Andrews while Gronk was No. 4.

When it comes to pass blocking among the group the order was Kittle, Andrews, Gronk, and Goedert while run blocking was Andrews, Kittle, Goedert, and Gronk.

That's rarified air for the Eagles' fourth-year TE, who signed a big-money extension in November.

Performing well on the same stage as Gronk would put another feather in Goedert's cap as perhaps the ascending player at the position.

"For me, he's definitely at the top," Goedert said his Tampa Bay counterpart. "Top two or top three that I feel like has ever played the game. He's an all-around tight end. He's a three-down tight end. He does a great job blocking. He does a great job running his routes. He's fast. He's physical."

The physical part of Gronkowski's game is what the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Goedert has been drawn to.

"That's probably my favorite thing," the Eagles' star admitted. "When he gets the ball in his hand what he does with, you know, defenders don't want to tackle him and he's looking to make the defenders punished. So that's something that I kind of feel like took out of his book and into mine. And that's kind of what I pride myself in when I get the ball in my hand as well."

Still, Goedert is more focused on Antoine Winfield Jr. or Devin White than Gronkowski.

"I don't really worry too much about what other tight ends are doing," said Goedert. "I love the fact that we get to play good tight ends all year. We got to play a lot of the top tight ends in the NFL and you know, obviously [want] the defense to lock them up, first and foremost, but it's cool to be able to be on the same field as them, watch them when the defense is out there and just kind of see what they're doing.

"You know, to do it in person is a little bit different than watching in film."

Goedert also knows comparisons will be made even if they are not meaningful without context.

"I guess you can compete with yards or catches or who has the better blocks," Goedert surmised.

And every TE wants to outplay Gronk, a larger-than-life figure who was named one of the most famous athletes in the world by ESPN, had a fictionalized version of himself forever immortalized by "Family Guy," and even once won the WWE 24/7 championship.

"It'd be the first time I get to see Gronk obviously, being a tight end in college, in high school, watching him, he's been great for a long time," Goedert assessed. "So hopefully our defense holds him in check. He doesn't have a great game against them but really excited to be on the same field."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release I UNDISPUTED

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back. On a recent podcast, AB called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real GM in Tampa and asking why he was on a prove-it deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote: 'can't do bleep by himself.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB turning against Brady.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
George Kittle
CBS Boston

Mic’d Up Rob Gronkowski Made Sure To Ask Tom Brady For One More Catch — For $500,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Contract incentives are a popular topic of conversation down in Tampa. Last week, after shooting his way off the team, Antonio Brown complained about the Bucs giving him a “prove-it” deal that required him to produce on the field in order to earn the contract’s full value. In doing so, he pointed at Rob Gronkowski as an example of a Bucs teammate getting paid more guaranteed money as a result of his friendship with Brady. Brown also reportedly asked the Bucs to guarantee his incentive bonuses prior to the Week 17 game at the Jets. Brown could have easily earned some extra money...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pro Football Focus#Kittle Andrews Gronk#Eagles#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Four Reasons For Patriots Optimism In Playoff Matchup With Bills

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — So, the Patriots are in the playoffs, and they’re underdogs. This does not happen often. During the two decades of dominance, the Patriots were not favored in just seven of their 41 playoff games. And all but two of those games came in the championship round or Super Bowl, and none of them happened in the Wild Card round. (The Patriots rarely played in the Wild Card round in the Tom Brady era, of course, playing just four times in the opening round during their 17 trips to the postseason.) But it is a new era, as the...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
820
Followers
937
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy