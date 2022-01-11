Lowes Foods deals Jan. 12-18: Ground turkey, beef hot dogs, Mrs. T's Pierogies, coffee

Along Sepulveda Boulevard in front of the Van Nuys Petco, one of LA’s invaluable mini food truck rows gathers on most evenings. It’s where birria de res specialist Birrieria Villalobos, a teppanyaki truck, a Yucatecan taco spot, and a cute red trailer with blue and yellow signage boasting the three colors of the Colombian flag line up serving fresh street food to Valley denizens. The main attraction at the Colombian truck, Vivi’s Gourmet Cuisine, is the arepa rellena, a stuffed arepa. Arepas are an indigenous dish made from cornmeal (usually precooked corn flour), comparable to gorditas mexicanas and pupusas. They are essential to Venezuelan and Colombian cuisines, though regional versions can be found in Puerto Rico, Panamá, and the Canary Islands.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO