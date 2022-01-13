Queens Season 1 Episode 9: “No More Queens” Recap

Season 11 episode 2 will be arriving on BBC One in a single week’s time, and this one will allow Trixie and Sister Frances to show off the fruits of their labor!. Over the course of this upcoming episode, you’ll see the clinic end up being incredibly important to the community, a reminder of all of the strides Dr. Turner and the other characters have made over the past few years. Of course, there are going to be some standard patient-of-the-week plots and heartwarming stories as well. If you love this show, this is going to be right up your alley — there are subtle evolutions while also a story that feels quintessential to the Call the Midwife world.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO