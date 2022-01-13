ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Queens Season 1 Episode 9: “No More Queens” Recap

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously on the mid-season finale of Queens when tragedy strikes, the ladies reminisce about their decade-long friendship and their journey of turning their musical dreams into a reality. Jill’s ex-husband Darren was identified as the shooter. Brianna undergoes a serious surgery that can kill her or restore her ability to walk....

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

News Roundup: A Tragic Loss, An Unexpected Exit, Baffling Plot Twists and a Look Back at 2021

Have the New Year’s celebrations got you feeling a little hungover? Don’t worry, we’ve got just the thing to help you relax, unwind and head into 2022 all caught up on the latest happenings in the soap world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

News Roundup: Addressing the Wig in the Room, Rumored Returns and Resurrected Romances

Christmas is over, but for those who celebrate, we’re willing to bet this past week has been pretty crazy. So chances are you didn’t get the chance to keep up with your favorite soaps or their news as much as you would have liked. But don’t worry, we’re here to catch you up on all the happenings of the soap world before New Year’s madness takes hold! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

People on TikTok Swear That Elmo from 'Seasame Street' Is Black — Here's Why

The children's show Sesame Street has been a part of kids's lives for generations. Many of us that grew up with it love looking back on how much it taught has, and even keep up with our favorite monsters. One iconic character, Elmo, has been at the forefront of the series for decades, and he's recently been the cause of some speculation. Who's behind the beloved three-year-old? Some people believe his voice gives away a clue.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episode 9#Friendship#Nbc#New Beginnings Eric
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Tests and an epidemic

Season 11 episode 2 will be arriving on BBC One in a single week’s time, and this one will allow Trixie and Sister Frances to show off the fruits of their labor!. Over the course of this upcoming episode, you’ll see the clinic end up being incredibly important to the community, a reminder of all of the strides Dr. Turner and the other characters have made over the past few years. Of course, there are going to be some standard patient-of-the-week plots and heartwarming stories as well. If you love this show, this is going to be right up your alley — there are subtle evolutions while also a story that feels quintessential to the Call the Midwife world.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of Silver Spoons?

It’s been forty years since the cats of “Silver Spoons,” began their work as a team. They worked for five seasons on television, and fans fell madly in love with the people who made this show go round. In fact, now that it’s been forty years since the show aired for the first time, fans are beginning to wonder what happened to their favorite characters? Where are the people who took part in this show now? What are they doing, and did anyone who was part of the cast go on to do bigger things? It’s amazing, but we have the answers for you right now.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases 'Sweet Romantic Moments' for Atwater

Kevin Atwater’s love life on Chicago P.D. is best summarized by LL Cool J’s 1987 single “I Need Love,” in which the rapper yearns for that special someone. With Halstead and Upton having eloped, and Ruzek and Burgess carving out a unique family unit with Makayla, the Intelligence cop just wants someone to feel safe with outside of the job, much like his cohorts.   “He’s looking for a space where he can get peace, where he can feel protected as much as he protects and serves everybody else,” LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, tells TVLine. “That’s really what he finds in...
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Max, Helen’s next move

While you wait for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 to air on NBC in one week’s time, let’s take a look ahead to episode 12! This is coming on Tuesday, January 11 and it carries with it the title of “The Crossover.” Ironically, we don’t think this is going to be a crossover at all with any other show; there’s just a larger meaning here.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Grag Queen Beats Ada Vox to Win ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 1

The first season of Queen of the Universe came to a close on Thursday, as Brazilian contestant Grag Queen, aka Grégory Mohd, was named the winner. She beat American Idol alum Ada Vox in the new singing competition for drag queens, taking home $250,000. Grag Queen Wins ‘Queen of...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Queens’ [Season 1 / Episode 10]

The ‘Queens’ are back for their thrones. Eagerly anticipated, ABC‘s new music drama is anchored by Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. The show tells the tale of a group of friends who have a shot at reclaiming their glory years. In the 90s, they performed...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.11 - I'm A Slave 4 U - Press Release

“I’m A Slave 4 U” – While Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
leedaily.com

When Will ‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

Queen of the South has now wrapped up its fifth and last season on USA Network and the season aired between April and June of this year and will be making its way onto Netflix across the world. Unfortunately for most, you would not be able to catch the fifth...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 2: Who is Edie? The big Nicky reveal

Who is Edie on This Is Us season 6? Let’s just say, for starters, that she is incredibly significant to the story of Nicky Pearson. She also came roughly out of nowhere at the end of the episode. As many of you out there may have predicted, Nicky does...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy