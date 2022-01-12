ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

These aren’t the same Eagles the Buccaneers beat in Week 6

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are a better team than the squad that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
NBC Sports

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Night Game#On The Road#American Football#Ap#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc#Bucs
The Spun

Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over. Sherman...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Not Taking Playoff Matchup Against Eagles Lightly: ‘We’re Playing A Team That’s Very Talented’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. It will be quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni’s first playoff appearance — but veteran quarterback Tom Brady isn’t taking the Birds for granted. “We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. Our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented. They didn’t make it to this point for no reason. We got to do everything we can to get the win. This is a football team that’s been playing really well. Been very healthy, good on offense. Good on defense. Good front. It’s going to be a very tough game,” Brady said. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Eagles-Buccaneers game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay.
NFL
NBC Sports

Latest on Eagles' Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard injury status

Nick Sirianni expects running backs Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard to both be healthy and available for the Eagles’ wild-card playoff game against the Buccaneers Sunday. Sanders hasn’t played since breaking his hand on Dec. 26 in a game against the Giants at the Linc. Howard suffered a neck injury in the same game, and although he played a week later against Washington he clearly wasn’t 100 percent.
NFL
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans React To Former QB Carson Wentz, Colts Missing Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy