For victims, Syria torture trial is 1st step toward justice

Update: Anwar Raslan was convicted on January 13 and sentenced to life in prison. Anwar Raslan stands accused of overseeing mass torture, rape and killings from 2008 through 2012, at the start of Syria’s ongoing civil war. As a member of the Syrian secret police, he was in charge of interrogations at a government prison in Damascus. Now, Raslan is being tried in Germany under the legal principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows countries to prosecute war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, even if the accused is not one of their citizens and the crimes were not committed on their soil. If Raslan is found guilty, it would mark the first time in history that a high-ranking officer of a government that is still in power is convicted of crimes against humanity.

