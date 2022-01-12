ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Forecast

KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Eckl with the latest on the winter weather arriving for the end of...

www.keyc.com

Reading Eagle

3 to 6 inches of snow forecast for Berks on Sunday and Monday

AccuWeather went on the record Thursday with a forecast of 3 to 6 inches of snow for Berks County, starting late Sunday afternoon and running into Monday. The general forecast is for snow to start about nightfall Sunday and continue for several hours, then mix with rain overnight, with snow picking up again Monday about daybreak for several hours as cold air rushes into the region behind the storm.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Friday Weather Update

Joshua Eckl with the latest on tomorrow's winter weather. Southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa are bracing for the next winter storm. Joshua Eckl with the latest on tomorrow's winter weather. Mitch Keegan's Thursday AM Forecast 1-13-22 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST. Mitch Keegan's Thursday AM Forecast 1-13-22.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Mitch Keegan's Midday Forecast 1-13-22

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the winter weather arriving for the end of the week. Joshua Eckl tracks a couple of rounds of winter weather headed to the region over the next 48 hours.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Morning Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

TODAY: Increasing clouds are expected as a cold front approaches from the NW. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH. TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperautres will plummet into the 30s as we see a few clouds. Low: 37. Winds: SE, NW 15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much colder throughout […]
ENVIRONMENT

