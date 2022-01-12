Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Forecast

AccuWeather went on the record Thursday with a forecast of 3 to 6 inches of snow for Berks County, starting late Sunday afternoon and running into Monday. The general forecast is for snow to start about nightfall Sunday and continue for several hours, then mix with rain overnight, with snow picking up again Monday about daybreak for several hours as cold air rushes into the region behind the storm.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO