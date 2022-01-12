ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes has died at age 78

By Elizabeth Blair Anastasia Tsioulcas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Ronnie Spector, who founded the girl group The Ronettes in 1961, has died after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today," her family wrote on the singer's website Wednesday. "She was with family and in the arms of her...

