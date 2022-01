BOSTON — Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Wednesday night. GOLD STAR: Brad Marchand is nothing short of amazing. He scored two goals in a 15-second span in the first period, finished off his fifth career hat trick in the second period and now has a ridiculous eight goals in his last four games. Marchand is now just one game short of tying Phil Esposito’s record of four consecutive multi-goal games set in the 1973-74 NHL season. Perhaps most interesting of all was the pink straw hat that Marchand picked up postgame that he’ll sign and put with the rest of the Boston Bruins hat trick collection for the season. The reason for picking it? “The hat speaks for itself…it’s got sexy written all over it.”

