U.S. Politics

Kennedy Questions COVID-19

Radio NB
 21 hours ago

This week, Kennedy discusses her contraction of the...

radionb.com

The Independent

Twitter explodes over column calling for Biden to run with Liz Cheney in 2024

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman is under fire from both Democrats and Republicans on Twitter for proposing a unity ticket for the 2024 election.Specifically, he suggests that President Joe Biden replaces Vice President Kamala Harris with Republican representative Liz Cheney if he runs for a second term.In the opinion column titled: “Biden-Cheney 2024?”, Friedman argues that the US should take inspiration from “the most diverse national unity government in Israel’s history” and come together to get stuff done and mute the “hyperpolarisation” that was making the country “ungovernable”.Not only does he propose a Biden-Cheney ticket, but he also...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well.  During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radio NB

The Heavy Toll Of Remote Learning

As school districts across the nation are closing and transitioning to remote learning amid the Omicron surge, how the prolonged absence of in-person learning will affect children’s mental health weighs on parents’ minds. Former Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos joins to discuss how we could be failing future generations by depriving them of socialization and in-person learning, how teacher’s unions are complicating the return to classrooms, and how the pandemic may be a catalyst for revolutionizing education.
EDUCATION
#Covid
arcamax.com

Shifting virus landscape raises new questions for COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON — New questions are emerging about how best to use COVID-19 tests as the country grapples with a surge of breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals caused by the omicron variant. Some evidence suggests omicron may produce more false negative results — or at least seemingly delayed positive results...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Dr. Benjamin Chan answers viewers' COVID-19 questions

New Hampshire state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan answered viewer questions about COVID-19 during a live segment Wednesday on News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Chan answered questions on boosters, vaccinations, treatments for COVID-19 and the surge caused by the omicron variant. You can watch all the questions and answers in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radio NB

Republicans Reject Democrats’ Voting Rights Rhetoric

During his trip to Atlanta Tuesday, President Biden pushed the Democrats’ voting rights bill and even endorsed making changes to the Senate filibuster rules to pass the legislation. He said it was important to make sure elections aren’t “tainted by partisan manipulation.” Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott weighs in with how the voters’ right legislation is designed to favor Democrats, whether he thinks the filibuster rule will be changed and how this issue could impact the 2022 midterms. Senator Scott also weighs in on the White House’s handling of the recent COVID surge.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Radio NB

Groundhog Day In Washington D.C.

This week, Bret sits down with Republican Strategist and former Campaign Manager for Senator Scott Brown Colin Reed, FOX News Political Analyst Juan Williams, and Political Editor at the National Journal Josh Kraushaar to discuss the Democrats’ push for the voting rights bill. Later, the panel weighs in on...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Ron Johnson Announces He’s Officially Back on His Bullshit

Proud Trump sycophant and misinformation spreader Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) praised himself as a “truth teller” after he made public his decision to run for a third term in office, breaking a promise he made in 2016 to retire after serving two terms. Perhaps the allure of an opportunity to continue lying to the American people from a position of considerable power was just too tempting to pass up. “We need the truth,” Johnson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, a very disconcerting rate. And so I’m just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Doctor roundtable addresses community questions on COVID-19

The Missoula City-County Health Department is being inundated with questions from the community about the omicron variant of COVID-19. On Monday, they gathered health care professionals from the Missoula area to answer questions regarding the virus. With the spread of the omicron variant, many people are concerned with how dangerous...
MISSOULA, MT
Radio NB

“Disjointed and Incompetent”: Cassidy Rips Biden Pandemic Response

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been surging and Americans looking for a test have been faced with long wait times and a scarcity of at-home testing kits. Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy joins to explain why he’s disappointed in the Biden administration’s pandemic response and how the science surrounding cloth masks has evolved. Later, Senator Cassidy weighs in on Democrats’ push to change the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation and his hopes President Biden and the Democrats attempt to work in a bipartisan manner on issues important to Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS

