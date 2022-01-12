Kennedy Questions COVID-19

As school districts across the nation are closing and transitioning to remote learning amid the Omicron surge, how the prolonged absence of in-person learning will affect children’s mental health weighs on parents’ minds. Former Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos joins to discuss how we could be failing future generations by depriving them of socialization and in-person learning, how teacher’s unions are complicating the return to classrooms, and how the pandemic may be a catalyst for revolutionizing education.
