Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of the Ronettes, Dead at 78

By Bonnie Stiernberg
wiltonbulletin.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary singer Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the Ronettes and the voice behind 1960s girl-group classics like “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” has reportedly died at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer....

www.wiltonbulletin.com

