Musicians and friends mourn the death of Ronnie Spector

By JAY LUSTIG
njarts.net
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the rock world’s greatest singers, Ronnie Spector, has died at the age of 78. As the lead singer of Ronettes hits such as “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain” in the ’60s, and later as a solo artist, Spector had a stunningly powerful and inimitable voice that...

www.njarts.net

Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
Washington Times

‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

R.I.P. Ronnie Spector, leader of the Ronettes

Ronnie Spector, legendary singer and leader of the ’60s girl group The Ronettes, has died, according to an announcement made on her website from her family. She was 78. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” her family writes in the statement. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old. A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the statement read. “She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Ronnie Spector, ’60s Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, one of the best-known figures of the 1960s girl-group era, died Wednesday, her family confirmed in a statement on her website. She was 78. Spector died of cancer “with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” per the statement. In 1957, Spector, born Veronica Bennett, formed a vocal group with her sister and cousin that went on to become the Ronettes. They released their first singles on Colpix Records in 1962 but failed to gain traction at the label. In 1963, the Ronettes moved to Philles Records under the direction of producer Phil Spector, who worked with a number of girl groups. The Ronettes shaped pop music in the mid-1960s with their signature song “Be My Baby” as well as hits like “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” The Ronettes broke up in 1967; in the decades after, Ronnie Spector attempted to launch a solo career, eventually releasing her first solo album, Siren, in 1980. She also sang backup for a number of other musicians including Eddie Money on his 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Ronnie Spector Dies: Rockers React

Ronnie Spector, singer of the iconic '60s girl group the Ronettes, died Wednesday following a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," Spector's family shared on her social media pages. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Respect for Ronnie: “Be My Baby,” by the Ronettes, Rises to Number 2 on iTunes After Spector’s Death

It’s respect for Ronnie Spector. “Be My Baby” by the Ronettes has risen to number 2 on iTunes after the death of the great singer and pop icon was announced last night. “Be My Baby” is perhaps the single greatest piece of pop to come out of the early 1960s. It’s soul, R&B, pop and rock all at the same time. The record features Ronnie Bennett Spector’s remarkable voice soaring through producer Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound. In the live performance clips, you can see Ronnie almost levitating, sensing the power of the record and showing her joy at commanding it.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons tributes to ‘icon’

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You” and “Walking In the Rain”, died on Wednesday after a brief illness from cancer, her family said.Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with “Be My Baby”, said he was heartbroken by the news.“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ronnie Spector Cause of Death Tragic: Former Lead Singer of The Ronettes Dead at 78

Vocalist of the iconic '60s girl group The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector, passed away at the age of 78, as confirmed by her family. Spector's family released a statement on her official website, Wednesday, January 12, to announce her death after a battle with cancer. It read, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today."
CELEBRITIES
