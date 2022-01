Cityscapes are great. The complexity of a cityscape is a representation of how far our civilization has come. But no matter how advanced we think of ourselves, mother nature never fails to amaze us. As photographers if you are able to capture the complexity of cityscapes in conjunction with the superiority of nature, then that’ll make for an awesome photo. What better way to do so than taking cityscapes during a lightning storm. Stay safe though, going outside in lightning is NEVER recommended – try to photograph from the safety of an apartment window or shelter.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO