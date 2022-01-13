ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amerikalinjen Hotel

foodandtravel.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently opened in Oslo’s historic Sentrum neighbourhood, with an appropriate air of heritage, this designer pad is housed in the old headquarters of The Norwegian American Line shipping company. Close to the central station, National Museum...

foodandtravel.com

foodandtravel.com

Hanging Gardens of Bali Hotel

Floating amid a rainforest canopy and looking out across the staggering split-level swimming pool at its heart, the reputation of this Balinese resort precedes it. But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. Crafted by 700 or so local artisans and carved into the jungle-clad hills that rise from the Ayung River, Hanging Gardens has been on the scene since 2005. It sits to the north of the central town of Ubud, a serene retreat away from the hub of luxury properties that flank the riverbanks outside town, and a sure-fire pick for those seeking to fully unwind away from the crowds.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Swedish Ice Hotel Suites

The Icehotel is an iconic travel destination in Sweden. It is located in Jukkasjarvi and was established in 198. The hotel and its many suites are made out of ice from the Torne River and are crated yearly as soon as the weather is cold enough. This year, Bernadotte &...
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

Alice Hawthorn Hotel

In the 1840s, a mare made horse racing history. Her name became synonymous with good luck, and a local pub took it in her honour. Today, the Grade II-listed Alice Hawthorn Inn dishes up its hearty country fare with flair in the cul-de-sac village of Nun Monkton, where vine-clad cottages, ancient churches and a winding river set the ideal scene for switching off and getting stuck into North Yorkshire’s finest larder.
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

The Bradley Hare Hotel

That a country pub in the middle of a Wiltshire village you’ve probably never heard of has interiors by the former European design director of Soho House says everything about the effortless comfort and attention to detail that goes into every one of the seven rooms at The Bradley Hare. James Waterworth is a co-director at this pub with rooms, and he’s blended 18th- and 19th-century furnishings and the considerable assets of high ceilings and bay windows with the kind of cool, comforting mismatching seen in interiors magazines.
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

Cour des Vosges Hotel

If you’ve ever fancied playing Parisian aristocrat, savouring delicate patisseries and browsing art pieces from a private collection, Cour des Vosges is the pied-à-terre for you. Rich in history, this 17th-century mansion is the only hotel to overlook the manicured lawns of Paris’ oldest square: Louis XIII’s Place des Vosges. Hidden from the tourist traps in the fashionable Marais area – close to the Musée National Picasso – the intimate 12-room retreat comes with all the grandeur you’d expect from the City of Lights. Hand-painted wooden beams frame rooms (some complete with private kitchens) adorned with soft-blue seating, sumptuous rugs and onyx tables peppered with the owner’s artworks and literature. An à la carte breakfast fit for a king and hidden Roman bath are finishing touches.
LIFESTYLE
Lodging

Radisson Hotel Philadelphia Opens

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Radisson announced the opening of Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, following a multi-million-dollar renovation showing the brand’s signature Scandinavian design. The hotel is in Philly’s Center City District. With access to Philadelphia International Airport and proximity to both Interstate 76 and Interstate 95, Radisson Hotel Philadelphia’s location gives visitors a home base from which to explore the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Hotel opens its doors

In advance of its Friday, Jan. 7 opening, Clear Lake City Council members were treated to a tour of the new Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake. Ground was broken in June 2020 for the project. It is the first hotel built in Clear Lake in this century. The...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA
TravelPulse

Cuba Eliminates "Hotel Hospitals"

The Ministry of Tourism is announcing that starting January 8th, 2022 the “hotel hospitals” are eliminated; and passengers who test positive for Covid 19, who in the past needed to follow the country’s protocols and quarantine at these government designated facilities, now can isolate in the same hotel they booked but in a different section or block. The rooms selected are separated from the rest of the hotel and being overseen by medical personnel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

This New ‘Nomadic’ Luxury Hotel Concept Is Designed to Pop-Up and Then Disappear

In a time when everyone is on the move, Jordan Bem, CEO and founder of Moliving, has created a hospitality concept that will deliver experiences in a mobile and sustainable—yet still luxurious—way. Moliving is a “nomadic hotel” concept that builds and delivers modular, prefabricated units. The catch? They feel like a five-star hotel. Along with durability and mobility, Bem and his team are placing an importance on eco-minded hospitality, so each of the 400-square-foot pods they create will have a bedroom, bathroom, two decks (totaling 120 square feet of outdoor space) and a living area. Fully furnished, the pods minimally disrupt...
LIFESTYLE
Mining Journal

Tour of new hotel on Wednesday

MARQUETTE — The International Marriott Hotel brand has come to Marquette. Fairfield Inn, one of the many hotel brands in its portfolio, is welcoming the Northern Center for Lifelong Learning for a tour of its new property in Marquette. The event is from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The cost is $3 for members; $10 for non-members.
MARQUETTE, MI
BoardingArea

Review: Palace Hotel San Francisco, a Luxury Collection Hotel

I needed a hotel in the San Francisco area for a one night stay on my visit to Northern California. I thought this would present a perfect opportunity to test out the new $200 Hotel credit from American Express Platinum Card. The lowest priced options were the Taj Campton Palace, and the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, which is part of Marriott. The Taj seemed a bit dated, so I decided to try the Palace Hotel. I was also excited as it would be my 3rd Luxury Collection property after the US GRANT in San Diego and the Nines in Portland. I’ve had good experiences with the Luxury Collection, so I was ready to sample another one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFAR

The Best New Hotels in Singapore

Capella Singapore is just one of several new hotels in the vibrant city-state that blends traditional local design with modern comforts. From eco-conscious initiatives and refurbished heritage shophouses to sprawling all-villa concepts, these are the hot new hotels in Singapore to book for 2022. Singapore may be a small city-state,...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

The most romantic hotels in Melbourne

In the name of love, book a stay in one of the city’s most romantic hotels and set the scene for seduction. To those who say that cheeky staycations aren't a good use of money – you're doing romance wrong. Booking a night in a luxe hotel is a rare and wonderful treat. Here are a few ideas on where to splash out for the night.
LIFESTYLE
foodandtravel.com

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge Hotel

Over your morning coffee at sunrise and your sundowner at sunset, the Indian Ocean stretches before you, 5km of it protected as part of a 34,000ha nature reserve in the southern tip of Africa. The ocean-side Lekkerwater Beach Lodge is sandwiched between the spectacular deep blue and the mountains, scrubland and wetlands of South Africa’s De Hoop Nature Reserve, a wildlife-rich conservancy. With no TVs in the lodges and no phone reception, you’re off-grid in what was once the holiday home of former South African president FW de Klerk. Each of the seven suites has a private deck looking out to the horizon and, while you’re welcome to enjoy the home-cooked South African fare – expect plenty of braais – with your own party, joining in communal dinners is encouraged by a chef who likes to involve the guests.
WORLD
The Independent

Non-locals could be charged for visiting Grade I listed abbey ruins in Leeds

Not from Leeds? That’ll be £8 please.Out-of-towners will be charged to enter a 12th Century monastery while locals will get in free, under plans being considered by a cash strapped council.The Grade I listed ruins of Kirkstall Abbey are one of the West Yorkshire city’s most popular tourist attractions – and are currently free to enter.But new proposals to charge non-locals to visit the site are now being considered by owners Leeds City Council in a bid to generate cash in the face of drastic budget cuts.Entry would remain free for those who turned up with proof of a local...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

Cities are made from more than buildings and roads. They are also made by ambiences – how a city makes you feel

How does a city feel? Energetic, unnerving, invigorating, relaxing? This is a key question often asked by designers who consider the ambience of a city. Typically, when we think of a city we jump straight to thinking about its buildings, roads, shops and parklands: the physical things we are surrounded by. But what about all those invisible things in between? When we speak of ambience, we think of the city in a very different way. We think of the city from the position of our own sensing body. The light that enters our eyes; the sounds that enter our ears; the wind...
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

This tiny cabin was built in 3 weeks and cost 30% less than a traditional house

The way we build homes is changing. In 2016, the world’s tallest modular apartment building opened in New York City. In 2018, Ikea’s experimental Space10 lab designed a modular home that cost less than $10,000. Even Disney’s new castle in Hong Kong was built using modular construction—its 13 towers were prefabricated off-site then craned into place.
HOUSING

