Amerikalinjen Hotel

Over your morning coffee at sunrise and your sundowner at sunset, the Indian Ocean stretches before you, 5km of it protected as part of a 34,000ha nature reserve in the southern tip of Africa. The ocean-side Lekkerwater Beach Lodge is sandwiched between the spectacular deep blue and the mountains, scrubland and wetlands of South Africa’s De Hoop Nature Reserve, a wildlife-rich conservancy. With no TVs in the lodges and no phone reception, you’re off-grid in what was once the holiday home of former South African president FW de Klerk. Each of the seven suites has a private deck looking out to the horizon and, while you’re welcome to enjoy the home-cooked South African fare – expect plenty of braais – with your own party, joining in communal dinners is encouraged by a chef who likes to involve the guests.

