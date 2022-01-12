Retail, revised: Grapevine Mills shows potential for shopping centers as entertainment destinations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the upcoming NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show to showcase its ARitize 3D solution for ecommerce. Retail’s Big Show will have the biggest names in retail such as Walmart, Nordstrom, Best Buy, PepsiCo Foods, IBM, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Ralph Lauren, Foot Locker, Microsoft, Target, and more.
