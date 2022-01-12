ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail, revised: Grapevine Mills shows potential for shopping centers as entertainment destinations

 3 days ago

Grapevine Mills is one of many...

ABC Action News

New retailers coming to the Citrus Park Town Center

The Citrus Park Town Center has been a staple in the Citrus Park community since 1999. It's a 1.1 million square foot center with more than 5 million visitors a year. Coming soon you'll find a new game day apparel retailer called Bows and Arrows. And hopefully by the end of the year, you'll find a new tenant inside the old Sears.
CITRUS PARK, FL
therealdeal.com

Wharton Realty buys Homestead shopping center for $82M

Wharton Realty Group bought the fully leased Homestead Pavilion shopping center for $82 million, or nearly 32 percent more than the property’s purchase price in 2019. A four-way joint venture of CREC Capital, Highline Real Estate Capital, MMG Equity Partners, and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds sold the plaza at 2400 Northeast 10th Court, according to a CREC news release.
HOMESTEAD, FL
#Shopping Centers#Entertainment#Malls
The Associated Press

Nextech AR To Exhibit at NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show January 16-18th At The Javits Center In NYC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the upcoming NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show to showcase its ARitize 3D solution for ecommerce. Retail’s Big Show will have the biggest names in retail such as Walmart, Nordstrom, Best Buy, PepsiCo Foods, IBM, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Ralph Lauren, Foot Locker, Microsoft, Target, and more.
BUSINESS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Dallas investor takes Denton shopping center

A Dallas investor has snapped up a Denton retail center. The Presidio Plaza is a 166,225-square-foot shopping center on Interstate 35. The just expanded property is more than 90% leased and is next to the Rayzor Ranch mixed-use development. Denton-based LAD Ventures LLC sold the shopping center to Dallas’ Steeplechase...
DENTON, TX
Telegraph

Figures show strength of shopping local

Elon Musk recently said, “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”. This is true in many things we do, transforming a community mindset being among them. We will always stress the need for your community to rapidly create a truly local community mentality. Being truly local isn’t just a nice to do, it is critical for the survival of your community.
RETAIL
therealdeal.com

Brixmor buys grocery-anchored retail center in Brea

Brixmor Property Group has purchased a shopping center anchored by a grocery store in Orange County for $85.7 million. The New York-based REIT bought the 182,000-square-foot Brea Gateway Center at the end of last year, the firm announced in an earnings release on Monday. The deal comes out to around...
BREA, CA
chainstoreage.com

The Rise of Next-Gen Retail: Shifts in Shopping Center Design

As reported by the Wall Street Journal in November, retailers were on track to open more stores than they closed in 2021 for the ﬁrst time since 2017, based on an analysis of more than 900 chains by IHL Group. Despite ongoing fears regarding e-commerce contributing to the demise...
RETAIL
nwestiowa.com

Center Sports transitions away from retail

SIOUX CENTER—Center Sports in Sioux Center announced in a Facebook post Dec. 29 its plans to end its retail component of the company, with the store to continue its other areas of business as normal. It’ll have been 30 years this year since Center Sports has been in Sioux...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
iebusinessdaily.com

Chino Hills shopping centers under new ownership

Two retail properties in Chino Hills have been sold for a combined $19 million. Chino Hills Grand Plaza and Gateway Village were sold to separate buyers for their original asking prices, according to Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors. Hanley Investment represented the seller of both properties, VantageOne Real Estate...
CHINO HILLS, CA
amazingmadison.com

Retailers report positive holiday shopping season

Final numbers aren’t in yet, but it looks like the holiday shopping season met expectations for many retailers in the state. Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, explains. Sanderson said it appears more shoppers were looking for locally made items this holiday season. Sanderson said...
RETAIL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

The Trails Shopping Center brimming with life in Ormond Beach

When Sheila Beaulieu earned all A’s on her fourth-grade report card she was rewarded by her mother with a fancy tea at the Trails Shopping Center in Ormond Beach. In high school she met girlfriends at the Trails Shopping Center after a big dance for pictures at the water fountain and waterfalls feature.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL
NBC Chicago

Macy's Cuts Store Hours at All of Its Stores as Covid Cases Spike and Retailers Face New Staffing Challenges

Macy's is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases spike in the United States and retailers grapple with staffing shortages. From Monday to Thursday, Macy's department stores hours systemwide will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the remainder of January. Previously, some locations would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., according to Macy's website.
RETAIL
Ellsworth American

City becoming shopping destination, merchants say

ELLSWORTH — The word on Main Street is that Ellsworth is transforming into a destination, with holiday shoppers in search of unique and local gifts heading downtown to shop, chat and spend, and dine at local restaurants. “Best year evah!” Bud Connection owner Barbara Courchesne said. “[It] was pretty...
ELLSWORTH, ME
olneyenterprise.com

New Shopping Center in Olney Early Spring

Many have seen the new construction in Olney near Stewart’s Grocery Store and have been wondering what is coming to Olney. After speaking with Donald Cabler, building superintendent for the construction site, the community of Olney can expect a combination Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Cabler who is overseeing...
OLNEY, TX
gulfshorebusiness.com

Retail center expanding on U.S. 41 in East Naples

Construction recently began to expand a retail center in East Naples for more than 18,000 square feet of commercial space on U.S. 41 East. The expansion project broke ground in November for Rain Tree Plaza, which is across from Naples Manor residential community and next to Capital Pawn and Conty’s Motel on the East Trail.
NAPLES, FL
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

