Good morning! This Thursday, in the war for talent, companies are giving employees more and more flexibility. I’m Allison Levitsky, and I recently took my first surf lesson!. Tech workers can demand more flexibility than ever, and companies are taking note. Since the new year, both Bolt and Panasonic have joined the short but growing list of tech companies offering a four-day workweek. Coinbase announced Monday that it will shut down for four separate weeks per year to give employees a break, and Robinhood revealed yesterday that it’s now a remote-first company.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO