Mariah Muhammad

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
Hell hath no fury like a mother grieving an unjustly slain son, and few had the lasting social impact of Mamie Till-Mobley. Airing over three Thursdays (continuing January 13 and 20), Women of the Movement is primarily Mamie’s story, about a woman who helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement after her sorrow hardens into a grim resolve to not let her murdered 14-year-old boy be forgotten.
With the alarming number of missing and murdered Indigenous people, groups across the United States are doing their part to highlight the issue and spark change. Like film director Rain Bear Stands Last, commonly known as Rain. "When your life-givers are being taken, when your future grandmas are being taken,...
I am a 65-year-old Black man in America. I have been a criminal defense attorney for more than 40 years. So, I have seen my fair share of racism. But it wasn’t until 2011, when my wife and I became parents, that I had to face the reality of how much I still didn’t know about this country’s history and its impact on racial progress today.
Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
For years, Rosalind Page has collected the names and photos of Black women and girls lost to violence, posting them to social media accounts she created in an effort to raise awareness on the alarming issue. Now, the 52-year-old nurse and mother of four is planning a march to raise...
We are all grieving. For the loss of simply being able to hug friends and family; to gather at the local watering hole and share a drink with friends, old and new. We’re grieving the loss of routines and patterns of life, of normalcy. I think we’ve moved past...
There is a double standard when it comes to the treatment of children of color. They are punished in schools more frequently. They are arrested more frequently. Why is this happening and why are so many Black and brown children robbed of their childhoods? Kristin Henning, author of “The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth,” uses her experiences, data and research to paint an alarming picture. Henning sits down with Mary C. Curtis to discuss the problem and potential policy solutions.
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Tyee Park Elementary School second grade teacher Mariah Manning. This is her first year at Tyee Park and fourth in the district, as she previously taught at Carter Lake Elementary School. Her passion for teaching began at...
An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Mamie Till-Mobley didn't want her son Emmett going to Mississippi to visit his cousins. It was the summer of 1955, and Mississippi was a far cry from where they lived in Chicago. Black people were treated very differently down there, so much so that Mamie had to teach Emmett how to act around white people in the south.
DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
As the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has endured his fair share of emotional times, but nothing could prepare him for how he would feel when his daughter Sasha was delivered a heartwrenching health diagnosis.
A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
