Lemon Chicken Soup with Rice

By Sara Wells
Our Best Bites
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spin on traditional chicken soup hits all the right notes with tender chicken and vegetables, hearty and comforting rice, and a finish of bright fresh lemon juice. Lemon Chicken Soup with Rice is the comfort in a bowl! Try it with a grilled cheese sandwich, or a slice of crusty...

ourbestbites.com

