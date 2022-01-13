ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. lawmakers seek to recoup $15 million from stalled aluminum mill

By Kentucky Public Radio
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286r3O_0dkAtNnU00

Lawmakers are threatening to claw back $15 million of taxpayer money given to a northeastern Kentucky aluminum mill project that still hasn’t broken ground after five years.

Senate Bill 48 directs the state’s Cabinet for Economic Development to recoup the funds from Braidy Industries — now known as Unity Aluminum — by the end of the year unless the company gives back the money on its own.

The measure passed out of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Wednesday, but lawmakers still sounded hopeful that the project would be successful and that the bill wouldn’t be necessary.

Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Manchester, said the project is “moving forward” and that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from talking about why he was optimistic about it.

“I feel good about the track that this is going,” Stivers said.

The seed funds were awarded to Braidy Industries in the waning hours of the 2017 legislative session. Then-Gov. Matt Bevin convinced lawmakers to award the money with little detail, eventually revealing the money would go to build a $1.7 billion aluminum rolling mill in the Ashland area that would create 500 jobs.

Fronted by its charismatic then-leader, Craig Bouchard, the project had a dramatic few years despite never breaking ground.

Braidy Industries was awarded $4 million from the Abandoned Mine Lands fund, spearheaded by eastern Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers and Sen. Mitch McConnell, both Republicans.

A Russian aluminum company that had previously been under federal sanctions because of its connections to oligarch Oleg Deripaska promised to invest $200 million in Braidy, along with a 10-year supply contract.

Congressional Democrats sought an inquiry into the deal and what role the Trump administration played in lifting sanctions that had been imposed on the company.

Bouchard, the company’s CDO, was eventually ousted due to his controversial fundraising strategies.

“There had to be a boil lanced from this process and it has been done,” Stivers said.

Unity is still trying to get more private investors for the project and has asked the state for more time to line up financing.

Under the measure that advanced on Wednesday, the company has until March 31 to line up its investments.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, the Republican chair of the Senate’s budget committee, said he hopes the project is successful, but the legislature is going to apply “additional levels of pressure.”

“I don’t want the commonwealth to get $15 million, I want Ashland to get an aluminum mill,” McDaniel said. “­­­I think that’s what we all wanted. But unfortunately, I think the feelings of frustration and promises that have proven not to be true have reached a boiling point.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Beshear, Republicans clash over budget and broken traditions

Kentucky law requires governors to submit a budget recommendation before the 10th working day of the annual legislative session, and then legislators are tasked with modifying that proposal. But House Republicans broke with tradition and unveiled their state budget proposal last Friday instead of waiting for Gov. Andy Beshear to make his official recommendation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Relief bill includes $200 million for communities hit hard by tornadoes

Lawmakers unveiled a plan to provide $200 million to communities hit hard by last month’s tornadoes, aligning with a proposal made by Gov. Andy Beshear last week. The measure would immediately spend $45 million on temporary housing and resources for schools to rebuild after the disaster. Legislative leaders say the other $155 million will be set aside once the full extent of damage and needs in the region can be tallied.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
City
Manchester, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Distrust in elections is a threat to our democracy

Thursday was the one-year anniversary of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, where hundreds of insurrectionists attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Had I not watched and listened to national news coverage of the anniversary, I guess I could have ignored the significance of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Republicans advance bill shifting hiring, curriculum power away from school councils

Republican lawmakers have advanced a bill that would alter a significant feature of Kentucky’s school governance—stripping curriculum and principal hiring decisions away from local school councils and giving the power to local superintendents. School-Based Decision Making councils were created by Kentucky’s landmark education reform act in 1990, KERA....
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Matt Bevin
Person
Oleg Deripaska
Person
Hal Rogers
Person
Chris Mcdaniel
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. House GOP redistricting plan pits incumbents against each other

Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives have unveiled what legislative districts will likely look like over the next decade. The proposed map would significantly redraw the House’s political boundaries across the state. Four pairs of incumbent lawmakers would be put into the same districts, meaning they would have to run against each other during the 2022 elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate Bill#Lawmakers#Braidy Industries#Unity Aluminum#The Abandoned Mine Lands#Republicans#Russian#Democrats#Cdo
Hoptown Chronicle

Deadline to switch political parties in Kentucky is Friday

Kentuckians who want to switch political parties ahead of the 2022 primary elections have until the end of the year to do so. Kentucky’s Republican Party has steadily gained more registered voters in the state and the number of Democrats has declined. Democrats still make up a plurality of voters in Kentucky and have for all of modern history.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky’s new-case rate of coronavirus falls more than any other state’s in last 2 weeks

As the United States sees the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus since the surge in late summer, Kentucky is an outlier. In the last two weeks, the nation has averaged more than 200,000 new cases per day, a 69% jump during the period, but Kentucky’s new-case rate has dropped 39%, more than any other state, according to The New York Times.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy