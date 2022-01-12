Zach LaVine says the Bulls are 'somebody you better watch out for'

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

That’s something that not many people could have predicted going into this season, but here we are.

Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls (27-11) are playing team basketball on both ends of the floor and racking up wins at a rate that we haven’t seen in Chicago since Derrick Rose was the MVP of the league.

For LaVine and DeRozan, they’re both playing at All-Star and All-NBA levels as DeRozan has supplanted himself in the early MVP discussions.

Zach LaVine answered a few questions about his team on the NBA’s Twitter page on Wednesday, including ‘who are the Chicago Bulls?’

“Who are the Chicago Bulls? Somebody that you better watch out for because we’re coming to win every game,” LaVine said.

Check out the LaVine’s answers regarding team superlatives below.