ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zach LaVine says the Bulls are 'somebody you better watch out for'

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4HSK_0dkAt1Sl00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

That’s something that not many people could have predicted going into this season, but here we are.

Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls (27-11) are playing team basketball on both ends of the floor and racking up wins at a rate that we haven’t seen in Chicago since Derrick Rose was the MVP of the league.

For LaVine and DeRozan, they’re both playing at All-Star and All-NBA levels as DeRozan has supplanted himself in the early MVP discussions.

Zach LaVine answered a few questions about his team on the NBA’s Twitter page on Wednesday, including ‘who are the Chicago Bulls?’

“Who are the Chicago Bulls? Somebody that you better watch out for because we’re coming to win every game,” LaVine said.

Check out the LaVine’s answers regarding team superlatives below.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose Home To Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an impressive 2021-22 NBA season. While there originally was some degree of skepticism from many about their defensive capabilities, the team is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. There has been a significant effort from the Bulls to add major talent around...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
fadeawayworld.net

Bulls Writer Says Michael Jordan Was A Shark And He Knew Scottie Pippen Wanted To Be Equal To Him: "And Then Pippen Would Go Sort Of Crawling Back To Horace Grant And The Guys Because He Wasn’t Accepted Like He Wanted To Be."

Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicago Tribune

Billy Donovan is wary about resting the Chicago Bulls stars — even amid a hectic January schedule — but they get a break in a 46-point rout of the Detroit Pistons

The next month for the Chicago Bulls can be described only one way — brutal. Last month the team welcomed the necessary pauses and postponements due to widespread COVID-19 absences across the roster. But the league’s rescheduling now places a burden on the Bulls’ shoulders as they play 22 games in the five weeks before the All-Star break. Despite this schedule, coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ready ...
NBA
NBA

Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: "He is the ultimate team guy."

Zach LaVine Tuesday in the Bulls 133-87 win over the Detroit Pistons scored his fewest points of the season with 10 and shot his lowest percentage with three of 10 field goals. Bulls coach Billy Donovan said in seeing that if observers don't understand how great a player LaVine is...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#Chicagobulls#Espn
FanSided

3 Bulls players that are slumping to start off January

A lengthy winning streak was severed for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls on the night of Jan. 9 against superstar point guard Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Bulls had a chance to move their winning streak to 10 games if they could top the Mavs on the road to round out the weekend.
NBA
ClutchPoints

1 concern plaguing Bulls despite recent 9-game winning streak

The Chicago Bulls just had a nine-game winning streak snapped against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Bulls are still in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-11 record, which is two games clear of the second-place Brooklyn Nets. The vibes are good in The Windy City.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
netsdaily.com

Nets and Bulls play the late game

Losing is bad enough. Losing when you have to travel across the country after playing the day before must be even worse. The Brooklyn Nets traveled to the Pacific northwest to take on the Portland Trailblazers, and took a rough six point loss. The back to backs don’t end now, so they have to figure it out in a hurry. Better to go through a rough patch in January as compared to, say, May.
NBA
NBC Sports

What Draymond being doubtful vs. Bucks, Bulls means for Dubs

It's never a good time for Draymond Green to miss any games for the Warriors. But his calf tightening up during pregame warmups Sunday is about as inopportune as it gets. Green was relegated to opening tip duties and seven seconds of play Sunday in the Warriors' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his absence was felt right away Tuesday night in a 116-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to begin Golden State's tough four-game road trip.
NBA
zeroussports.com

Who are the Bulls? Zach LaVine Let’s Us Know 👀

"Who are the Chicago Bulls? Somebody that you better watch out for 'cause we're coming to win every game." Ahead of a top-2 matchup in the East, Zach LaVine gets us in-the-know with some team superlatives! Bulls vs. Nets tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN 📺 #shorts Stream More Live Games With NBA […]
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy