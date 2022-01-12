ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

By James Rabe
 5 days ago
Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers...

