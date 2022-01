WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda announced Monday that he will not be seeking re-election. Fuda said that he is retiring at the end of the year and will serve out the remainder of his term. He’s been a commissioner for 16 years and was on Niles City Council many years prior to that.

