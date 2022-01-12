ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Stereoselective synthesis through remote functionalization

By Itai Massad
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransition-metal-catalysed alkene isomerization is instrumental to remote functionalization processes, in which a chemical transformation is induced at a position remote from the initial reactive site. The dynamic nature of alkene isomerization, which is crucial for such transformations, often leads to substantial difficulties in controlling the stereochemistry of C(sp3) centres along the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Extension of human GCSF serum half-life by the fusion of albumin binding domain

Granulocyte colony stimulating factor (GCSF) can decrease mortality of patients undergo chemotherapy through increasing neutrophil counts. Many strategies have been developed to improve its blood circulating time. Albumin binding domain (ABD) was genetically fused to N-terminal end of GCSF encoding sequence and expressed as cytoplasmic inclusion bodies within Escherichia coli. Biological activity of ABD-GCSF protein was assessed by proliferation assay on NFS-60 cells. Physicochemical properties were analyzed through size exclusion chromatography, circular dichroism, intrinsic fluorescence spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering. Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic properties were also investigated in a neutropenic rat model. CD and IFS spectra revealed that ABD fusion to GCSF did not significantly affect the secondary and tertiary structures of the molecule. DLS and SEC results indicated the absence of aggregation formation. EC50 value of the ABD-GCSF in proliferation of NFS-60 cells was 75.76Â pg/ml after 72Â h in comparison with control GCSF molecules (Filgrastim: 73.1Â pg/ml and PEG-Filgrastim: 44.6Â pg/ml). Animal studies of ABD-GCSF represented improved serum half-life (9.3"‰Â±"‰0.7Â h) and consequently reduced renal clearance (16.1"‰Â±"‰1.4Â ml/h.kg) in comparison with Filgrastim (1.7"‰Â±"‰0.1Â h). Enhanced neutrophils count following administration of ABD-GCSF was comparable with Filgrastim and weaker than PEG-Filgrastim treated rats. In vitro and in vivo results suggested the ABD fusion as a potential approach for improving GCSF properties.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preparative-scale synthesis of nonacene

During the last years we have witnessed progressive evolution of preparation of acenes with length up to dodecacene by on-surface synthesis in ultra-high vacuum or generation of acenes up to decacene in solid matrices at low temperatures. While these protocols with very specific conditions produce the acenes in amount of few molecules, the strategies leading to the acenes in large quantities dawdle behind. Only recently and after 70 years of synthetic attempts, heptacene has been prepared in bulk phase. However, the preparative scale synthesis of higher homologues still remains a formidable challenge. Here we report the preparation and characterisation of nonacene and show its excellent thermal and in-time stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How many fish make a mouse?

Nature Cardiovascular Research volumeÂ 1,Â pages 2"“3 (2022)Cite this article. How do we measure the impact of scientific research? A new study discusses the current publication culture, diverse animal models that are commonly used in cardiovascular studies, the comparison between basic and clinical research paths, and the role of authors and reviewers in bringing these two paths together.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereoselectivity#Syn
Nature.com

Making the future

Welcome to the first issue of Nature Synthesis; a home for new and important syntheses of molecules and materials that can make the world a better place. Chemists and materials scientists often start their research journeys with the making of things. Typically, their aim is to either delve into the unknowns of a substance's chemical and physical properties to further our fundamental understanding, or to make a product that could ultimately benefit society. In some cases, it's the final product that's the most important part of the work, but in others it's the process of reaching it - the synthesis - where the main advance lies. Nature Synthesis will publish articles that fit into either of these categories, as well as those cases where both the target compound and the journey to it are exceptional.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Target enrichment long-read sequencing with adaptive sampling can determine the structure of the small supernumerary marker chromosomes

Structural analysis of small supernumerary marker chromosomes (sSMCs) has revealed that many have complex structures. Structural analysis of sSMCs by whole genome sequencing using short-read sequencers is challenging however because most present with a low level of mosaicism and consist of a small region of the involved chromosome. In this present study, we applied adaptive sampling using nanopore long-read sequencing technology to enrich the target region and thereby attempted to determine the structure of two sSMCs with complex structural rearrangements previously revealed by cytogenetic microarray. In adaptive sampling, simple specification of the target region in the FASTA file enables to identify whether or not the sequencing DNA is included in the target, thus promoting efficient long-read sequencing. To evaluate the target enrichment efficiency, we performed conventional pair-end short-read sequencing in parallel. Sequencing with adaptive sampling achieved a target enrichment at about a 11.0- to 11.5-fold higher coverage rate than conventional pair-end sequencing. This enabled us to quickly identify all breakpoint junctions and determine the exact sSMC structure as a ring chromosome. In addition to the microhomology and microinsertion at the junctions, we identified inverted repeat structure in both sSMCs, suggesting the common generation mechanism involving replication impairment. Adaptive sampling is thus an easy and beneficial method of determining the structures of complex chromosomal rearrangements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A year of Guided OA

The Guided Open Access pilot we are trialling with five other journals in the Nature Portfolio will continue into 2022. We highlight some of the main lessons we've learned so far. A year has passed since we started accepting submissions in the Guided Open Access trial that we developed with...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Plant neighborhood shapes diversity and reduces interspecific variation of the phyllosphere microbiome

Microbial communities associated with plant leaf surfaces (i.e., the phyllosphere) are increasingly recognized for their role in plant health. While accumulating evidence suggests a role for host filtering of its microbiota, far less is known about how community composition is shaped by dispersal, including from neighboring plants. We experimentally manipulated the local plant neighborhood within which tomato, pepper, or bean plants were grown in a 3-month field trial. Focal plants were grown in the presence of con- or hetero-specific neighbors (or no neighbors) in a fully factorial combination. At 30-day intervals, focal plants were harvested and replaced with a new age- and species-matched cohort while allowing neighborhood plants to continue growing. Bacterial community profiling revealed that the strength of host filtering effects (i.e., interspecific differences in composition) decreased over time. In contrast, the strength of neighborhood effects increased over time, suggesting dispersal from neighboring plants becomes more important as neighboring plant biomass increases. We next implemented a cross-inoculation study in the greenhouse using inoculum generated from the field plants to directly test host filtering of microbiomes while controlling for directionality and source of dispersal. This experiment further demonstrated that focal host species, the host from which the microbiome came, and in one case the donor hosts' neighbors, contribute to variation in phyllosphere bacterial composition. Overall, our results suggest that local dispersal is a key factor in phyllosphere assembly, and that demographic factors such as nearby neighbor identity and biomass or age are important determinants of phyllosphere microbiome diversity.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Sea-ice retreat suggests re-organization of water mass transformation in the Nordic and Barents Seas

Water mass transformation in the Nordic and Barents Seas, triggered by air-sea heat fluxes, is an integral component of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). These regions are undergoing rapid warming, associated with a retreat in ice cover. Here we present an analysis covering 1950âˆ’2020 of the spatiotemporal variability of the air-sea heat fluxes along the region's boundary currents, where water mass transformation impacts are large. We find there is an increase in the air-sea heat fluxes along these currents that is a function of the currents' orientation relative to the axis of sea-ice change suggesting enhanced water mass transformation is occurring. Previous work has shown a reduction in heat fluxes in the interior of the Nordic Seas. As a result, a reorganization seems to be underway in where water mass transformation occurs, that needs to be considered when ascertaining how the AMOC will respond to a warming climate.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Optimising visual function in keratoconus

Partial topography-guided surface ablation, combined with corneal collagen crosslinking when visual acuity is still quite good, optimises prognosis for the patient with keratoconus. Corneal collagen crosslinking (CXL) to increase corneal biomechanical strength has become the standard of care for eyes with the progressive disease keratoconus. The procedure is very effective...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prognostic immunologic signatures in epithelial ovarian cancer

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (EOC) is a deadly gynecologic malignancy in which patients frequently develop recurrent disease following initial platinum-taxane chemotherapy. Analogous to many other cancer subtypes, EOC clinical trials have centered upon immunotherapeutic approaches, most notably programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibitors. While response rates to these immunotherapies in EOC patients have been low, evidence suggests that ovarian tumors are immunogenic and that immune-related genomic profiles can serve as prognostic markers. This review will discuss recent advances in the development of immune-based prognostic signatures in EOC that predict patient clinical outcomes, as well as emphasize specific research areas that need to be addressed to drive this field forward.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mapping organelle supply chains

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. An unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the realization of how the modern supply-and-demand economy influences our everyday life. Supply chain issues and shortages of common household items like toilet paper are being felt on a global scale like never in recent memory. Like in the macroscopic world, individual cells must also manage supply chains among their organelles and adjust them to their current needs, a topic of major research focus in many labs. A study from Jean Vance initiated the mechanistic dissection of how one such inter-organelle supply chain - phospholipid exchange between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and mitochondria - is orchestrated.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New route to the synthesis of P-chiral compounds

Chiral phosphines are one of the most commonly used ligands in assymetric metal catalysis for the synthesis of various useful drugs and pharmaceuticals. Have you ever wondered how to obtain them? Most of the so-called chiral phosphines are C-stereogenic, which means that the chirality is located at a site other than the P-center. Many of them are currently commercially available. However, the true P-chiral phosphines, in which the chirality is found in the P-center itself, are the most difficult to synthesize in the laboratory because the formation of the C-P bond cannot be controlled. One of the best known methods for C-P bond formation is a metal-catalyzed C-P cross-coupling reactions. However, the control of chirality, i.e. the formation of a single chiral enantiomer, is challenging.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Carbene-catalyzed atroposelective synthesis of axially chiral styrenes

Axially chiral styrenes bearing a chiral axis between a sterically non-congested acyclic alkene and an aryl ring are difficult to prepare due to low rotational barrier of the axis. Disclosed here is an N-heterocyclic carbene (NHC) catalytic asymmetric solution to this problem. Our reaction involves ynals, sulfinic acids, and phenols as the substrates with an NHC as the catalyst. Key steps involve selective 1,4-addition of sulfinic anion to acetylenic acylazolium intermediate and sequential E-selective protonation to set up the chiral axis. Our reaction affords axially chiral styrenes bearing a chiral axis as the product with up to > 99:1 e.r., > 20:1 E/Z selectivity, and excellent yields. The sulfone and carboxylic ester moieties in our styrene products are common moieties in bioactive molecules and asymmetric catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Asymmetric requirement of Dpp/BMP morphogen dispersal in the Drosophila wing disc

In this article the grant number 310030_192659 relating to SNSF for Markus Affolter was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Chuo University, Tokyo, Japan. Biozentrum, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland. Shinya Matsuda,Â Dimitri BieliÂ &Â Markus Affolter...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low folate predicts accelerated cognitive decline: 8-year follow-up of 3140 older adults in Ireland

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To examine associations of plasma folate concentrations and risk of global and domain-specific cognitive decline in older people. Methods. Data of 3140 participants from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA), a nationally-representative cohort of adults aged â‰¥50 years were used over...
WORLD
Nature.com

Relationship of degrees of gonioscopy assisted transluminal trabeculotomy and trabecular shelf to success using a marker suture technique

To evaluate the safety and efficacy of gonioscopy-assisted transluminal trabeculotomy (GATT) using a marker suture which could be a viable low cost alternative to an illuminated micro catheter, by helping the surgeon identify obstruction to suture passage, and estimate the degree of Schlemm's canal cannulated. Subject/Methods. Thirty four eyes with...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Overcorrection after vertical muscle transposition with augmentation sutures in sixth nerve palsy

To report a series of cases, who developed consecutive exodeviation after vertical muscle transposition (VRT) performed for sixth nerve palsy, describe their management and analyse their outcome. Design. Retrospective case series. Methods. This is an institutional study on patients who developed consecutive exotropia following VRT for sixth nerve palsy in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy