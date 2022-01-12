ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Allylic C(sp)"“H arylation of olefins via ternary catalysis

By Huan-Ming Huang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransforming C(sp3)"“H bonds efficiently and selectively into C(sp3)"“C(sp3) or C(sp3)"“X bonds is a highly relevant task. The direct arylation of allylic C(sp3)"“H bonds provides an elegant method for the formation of unconjugated aryl-substituted olefins. Although both ionic- and radical-based transition metal catalysis has been applied to achieve this transformation, numerous challenges...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Three catalysts tango with olefins

Predictably activating C"“H and C"“C bonds for the synthesis of new materials remains a challenge within the synthetic community. A ternary catalytic dance between radicals, metals and light may unlock this puzzle. You have full access to this article via your institution. The ability to forge C"“C and...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Extension of human GCSF serum half-life by the fusion of albumin binding domain

Granulocyte colony stimulating factor (GCSF) can decrease mortality of patients undergo chemotherapy through increasing neutrophil counts. Many strategies have been developed to improve its blood circulating time. Albumin binding domain (ABD) was genetically fused to N-terminal end of GCSF encoding sequence and expressed as cytoplasmic inclusion bodies within Escherichia coli. Biological activity of ABD-GCSF protein was assessed by proliferation assay on NFS-60 cells. Physicochemical properties were analyzed through size exclusion chromatography, circular dichroism, intrinsic fluorescence spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering. Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic properties were also investigated in a neutropenic rat model. CD and IFS spectra revealed that ABD fusion to GCSF did not significantly affect the secondary and tertiary structures of the molecule. DLS and SEC results indicated the absence of aggregation formation. EC50 value of the ABD-GCSF in proliferation of NFS-60 cells was 75.76Â pg/ml after 72Â h in comparison with control GCSF molecules (Filgrastim: 73.1Â pg/ml and PEG-Filgrastim: 44.6Â pg/ml). Animal studies of ABD-GCSF represented improved serum half-life (9.3"‰Â±"‰0.7Â h) and consequently reduced renal clearance (16.1"‰Â±"‰1.4Â ml/h.kg) in comparison with Filgrastim (1.7"‰Â±"‰0.1Â h). Enhanced neutrophils count following administration of ABD-GCSF was comparable with Filgrastim and weaker than PEG-Filgrastim treated rats. In vitro and in vivo results suggested the ABD fusion as a potential approach for improving GCSF properties.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Making the future

Welcome to the first issue of Nature Synthesis; a home for new and important syntheses of molecules and materials that can make the world a better place. Chemists and materials scientists often start their research journeys with the making of things. Typically, their aim is to either delve into the unknowns of a substance's chemical and physical properties to further our fundamental understanding, or to make a product that could ultimately benefit society. In some cases, it's the final product that's the most important part of the work, but in others it's the process of reaching it - the synthesis - where the main advance lies. Nature Synthesis will publish articles that fit into either of these categories, as well as those cases where both the target compound and the journey to it are exceptional.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Art#Photoredox Catalysis#Allylic C Lrb#Arylate Allylic C
Nature.com

Plant neighborhood shapes diversity and reduces interspecific variation of the phyllosphere microbiome

Microbial communities associated with plant leaf surfaces (i.e., the phyllosphere) are increasingly recognized for their role in plant health. While accumulating evidence suggests a role for host filtering of its microbiota, far less is known about how community composition is shaped by dispersal, including from neighboring plants. We experimentally manipulated the local plant neighborhood within which tomato, pepper, or bean plants were grown in a 3-month field trial. Focal plants were grown in the presence of con- or hetero-specific neighbors (or no neighbors) in a fully factorial combination. At 30-day intervals, focal plants were harvested and replaced with a new age- and species-matched cohort while allowing neighborhood plants to continue growing. Bacterial community profiling revealed that the strength of host filtering effects (i.e., interspecific differences in composition) decreased over time. In contrast, the strength of neighborhood effects increased over time, suggesting dispersal from neighboring plants becomes more important as neighboring plant biomass increases. We next implemented a cross-inoculation study in the greenhouse using inoculum generated from the field plants to directly test host filtering of microbiomes while controlling for directionality and source of dispersal. This experiment further demonstrated that focal host species, the host from which the microbiome came, and in one case the donor hosts' neighbors, contribute to variation in phyllosphere bacterial composition. Overall, our results suggest that local dispersal is a key factor in phyllosphere assembly, and that demographic factors such as nearby neighbor identity and biomass or age are important determinants of phyllosphere microbiome diversity.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A year of Guided OA

The Guided Open Access pilot we are trialling with five other journals in the Nature Portfolio will continue into 2022. We highlight some of the main lessons we've learned so far. A year has passed since we started accepting submissions in the Guided Open Access trial that we developed with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lewy body disease or diseases with Lewy bodies?

The current nosological concept of Î±-synucleinopathies characterized by the presence of Lewy bodies (LBs) includes Parkinson's disease (PD), Parkinson's disease dementia (PDD), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), for which the term "Lewy body disease" (LBD) has recently been proposed due to their considerable clinical and pathological overlap. However, even this term does not seem to describe the true nature of this group of diseases. The subsequent discoveries of Î±-synuclein (Î±Syn), SNCA gene, and the introduction of new immunohistochemical methods have started intensive research into the molecular-biological aspects of these diseases. In light of today's knowledge, the role of LBs in the pathogenesis and classification of these nosological entities remains somewhat uncertain. An increasingly more important role is attributed to other factors as the presence of various LBs precursors, post-translational Î±Syn modifications, various Î±Syn strains, the deposition of other pathological proteins (particularly Î²-amyloid), and the discovery of selective vulnerability of specific cells due to anatomical configuration or synaptic dysfunction. Resulting genetic inputs can undoubtedly be considered as the main essence of these factors. Molecular"“genetic data indicate that not only in PD but also in DLB, a unique genetic architecture can be ascertained, predisposing to the development of specific disease phenotypes. The presence of LBs thus remains only a kind of link between these disorders, and the term "diseases with Lewy bodies" therefore results somewhat more accurate.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Greener and higher conversion of esterification via interfacial photothermal catalysis

Reversible chemical reactions such as industrial production of esters are governed by the equilibrium law. To improve the productivity of esterification, superfluous reactants and dehydrants are usually used to drive the reaction forward. However, these methods are not only energy intensive but also cause extra difficulty in the separation of final products. Here we propose a photothermal catalysis system based on a sulfonic acid-functionalized graphene oxide aerogel to increase the yield rate of esterification without excess reactants or dehydrants. As a result of local photothermal heating and different molecular bond affinities, the generated products are evaporated out of reactive sites, leading to a local excess of reactants and thereby thermodynamically driving the reaction in favour of ester generation. Specifically, an acetic acid conversion rate of 77% is achieved, which is significantly higher than the theoretical limit of 62.5%. Theoretical analysis reveals its substantial advantage in saving the energy for separating products when applied to the real industrial esterification reaction. Our strategy could find applications in various fields such as thermal catalysis, nitration, acylation and the synthesis of other chemicals.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Inhibiting metallo-β-lactamases

The efficacy of β-lactam antibiotics, such as the carbapenems, against Gram-negative pathogens is limited by the increasing prevalence of bacterially produced metallo-β-lactamases (MBLs). Using a high-throughput screen and subsequent structure–activity relationship studies, Brem et al. identify indole-2-carboxylates (InCs) as a new class of potent broad-spectrum MBL inhibitors. The InCs employ a novel MBL binding mode, imitating the interaction of the antibiotic with MBLs. In mouse peritonitis and thigh models with infection by carbapenem-resistant XDR strains, the lead InC was well-tolerated and displayed strong efficacy when combined with meropenem.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cochrane Corner: evidence on the management of primary angle closure glaucoma

Primary angle closure glaucoma (PACG) is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, and more common in women and people from East Asia. In the UK PACG is responsible for approximately 1 in 6 glaucomas, and despite this relatively high prevalence it remains underdiagnosed. PACG is often asymptomatic until the very late stages of the disease, progressively leading to visual field defect if intraocular pressure (IOP) is not reduced in time. A narrow or closed iridocorneal angle is the characteristic sign assessed on gonioscopy in this condition. Previous studies have found that PACG accounts for 10"“20% of all referrals to glaucoma units in the UK [1].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Overcorrection after vertical muscle transposition with augmentation sutures in sixth nerve palsy

To report a series of cases, who developed consecutive exodeviation after vertical muscle transposition (VRT) performed for sixth nerve palsy, describe their management and analyse their outcome. Design. Retrospective case series. Methods. This is an institutional study on patients who developed consecutive exotropia following VRT for sixth nerve palsy in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Analysis and optimization of quantum adaptive measurement protocols with the framework of preparation games

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24658-9, published online 27 July 2021. In the original PDF of this article, figures 4 and 5 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Author information. Affiliations. Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) Vienna Austrian Academy...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

‘Killer’ immune cells still recognize Omicron variant

Amid concerns over lost antibody defences, some researchers argue that more attention should be paid to T cells. You have full access to this article via your institution. When immunologists Wendy Burgers and Catherine Riou heard about the Omicron coronavirus variant last November, they knew they would need to find the answers to some important questions. Omicron’s genome is loaded with mutations — more than 30 in the region that codes for the spike protein, used in COVID-19 vaccines — meaning that the efficacy of antibodies raised against previous variants could be compromised.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

mRNA-encoded monoclonal antibody fights CHIKV

There are currently no vaccines or antiviral drugs available to prevent infection with the mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus (CHIKV). August et al. now report the interim results of a first-in-human phase I trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of mRNA-1944 — a lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA encoding a human monoclonal antibody (CHKV-24 IgG) targeting the CHIKV E2 glycoprotein. Administration of mRNA-1944 elicited dose-dependent increases in CHKV-24 IgG at levels predicted to provide protection against human infection and disease. Adverse events were mild-to-moderate in severity and transient in duration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms mediating neuroinflammation in MS

Pro-inflammatory T cells in the CNS drive multiple sclerosis (MS), but the mechanisms regulating these cells remain incompletely understood. In a mouse model of MS, Grigg et al. identify a subset of group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) that migrate from the circulation to the CNS. In contrast to peripheral tissue-resident ILC3s, which promote T cell tolerance and suppress inflammation, these ILC3s mature in the CNS to function as antigen-presenting cells (expressing MHCII and co-stimulatory molecules) that activate myelin-specific T cells and promote CNS inflammation. Loss of MHCII on these ILC3s reduced myelin-specific T cells, decreased immune cell infiltration and prevented demyelinating disease in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Relationship of degrees of gonioscopy assisted transluminal trabeculotomy and trabecular shelf to success using a marker suture technique

To evaluate the safety and efficacy of gonioscopy-assisted transluminal trabeculotomy (GATT) using a marker suture which could be a viable low cost alternative to an illuminated micro catheter, by helping the surgeon identify obstruction to suture passage, and estimate the degree of Schlemm's canal cannulated. Subject/Methods. Thirty four eyes with...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Haemoglobin A1c and serum glucose levels and risk of gastric cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

This systematic review and meta-analysis examined associations between serum levels of haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose and the risk of gastric cancer. MEDLINE, Embase, and Cochrane Library were searched for studies examining associations between serum levels of HbA1c or glucose and the risk of gastric cancer. Inclusion of studies, quality assessment, and data extraction were conducted independently by two authors. Pooled hazard ratios (HR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) were synthesised using random-effects models. Cochran's Q test and I2 statistic were used to assess heterogeneity.
CANCER
Nature.com

Risk for opioid misuse in chronic pain patients is associated with endogenous opioid system dysregulation

Âµ-Opioid receptors (MOR) are a major target of endogenous and exogenous opioids, including opioid pain medications. The Âµ-opioid neurotransmitter system is heavily implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic pain and opioid use disorder and, as such, central measures of Âµ-opioid system functioning are increasingly being considered as putative biomarkers for risk to misuse opioids. To explore the relationship between MOR system function and risk for opioid misuse, 28 subjects with chronic nonspecific back pain completed a clinically validated measure of opioid misuse risk, the Pain Medication Questionnaire (PMQ), and were subsequently separated into high (PMQ"‰>"‰21) and low (PMQ"‰â‰¤"‰21) opioid misuse risk groups. Chronic pain patients along with 15 control participants underwent two separate [11C]-carfentanil positron emission tomography scans to explore MOR functional measures: one at baseline and one during a sustained pain-stress challenge, with the difference between the two providing an indirect measure of stress-induced endogenous opioid release. We found that chronic pain participants at high risk for opioid misuse displayed higher baseline MOR availability within the right amygdala relative to those at low risk. By contrast, patients at low risk for opioid misuse showed less pain-induced activation of MOR-mediated, endogenous opioid neurotransmission in the nucleus accumbens. This study links human in vivo MOR system functional measures to the development of addictive disorders and provides novel evidence that MORs and Âµ-opioid system responsivity may underlie risk to misuse opioids among chronic pain patients.
HEALTH

