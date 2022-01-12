ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photoelectrochemical hybrid cell for unbiased CO reduction coupled to alcohol oxidation

By Daniel AntÃ³n-GarcÃa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reduction of CO2 to renewable fuels must be coupled to a sustainable oxidation process to devise a viable device that produces solar fuels. In photoelectrochemical cells, water oxidation to O2 is the predominant oxidation reaction and typically requires a pair of light absorbers or an applied bias voltage when coupled...

Target enrichment long-read sequencing with adaptive sampling can determine the structure of the small supernumerary marker chromosomes

Structural analysis of small supernumerary marker chromosomes (sSMCs) has revealed that many have complex structures. Structural analysis of sSMCs by whole genome sequencing using short-read sequencers is challenging however because most present with a low level of mosaicism and consist of a small region of the involved chromosome. In this present study, we applied adaptive sampling using nanopore long-read sequencing technology to enrich the target region and thereby attempted to determine the structure of two sSMCs with complex structural rearrangements previously revealed by cytogenetic microarray. In adaptive sampling, simple specification of the target region in the FASTA file enables to identify whether or not the sequencing DNA is included in the target, thus promoting efficient long-read sequencing. To evaluate the target enrichment efficiency, we performed conventional pair-end short-read sequencing in parallel. Sequencing with adaptive sampling achieved a target enrichment at about a 11.0- to 11.5-fold higher coverage rate than conventional pair-end sequencing. This enabled us to quickly identify all breakpoint junctions and determine the exact sSMC structure as a ring chromosome. In addition to the microhomology and microinsertion at the junctions, we identified inverted repeat structure in both sSMCs, suggesting the common generation mechanism involving replication impairment. Adaptive sampling is thus an easy and beneficial method of determining the structures of complex chromosomal rearrangements.
Extension of human GCSF serum half-life by the fusion of albumin binding domain

Granulocyte colony stimulating factor (GCSF) can decrease mortality of patients undergo chemotherapy through increasing neutrophil counts. Many strategies have been developed to improve its blood circulating time. Albumin binding domain (ABD) was genetically fused to N-terminal end of GCSF encoding sequence and expressed as cytoplasmic inclusion bodies within Escherichia coli. Biological activity of ABD-GCSF protein was assessed by proliferation assay on NFS-60 cells. Physicochemical properties were analyzed through size exclusion chromatography, circular dichroism, intrinsic fluorescence spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering. Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic properties were also investigated in a neutropenic rat model. CD and IFS spectra revealed that ABD fusion to GCSF did not significantly affect the secondary and tertiary structures of the molecule. DLS and SEC results indicated the absence of aggregation formation. EC50 value of the ABD-GCSF in proliferation of NFS-60 cells was 75.76Â pg/ml after 72Â h in comparison with control GCSF molecules (Filgrastim: 73.1Â pg/ml and PEG-Filgrastim: 44.6Â pg/ml). Animal studies of ABD-GCSF represented improved serum half-life (9.3"‰Â±"‰0.7Â h) and consequently reduced renal clearance (16.1"‰Â±"‰1.4Â ml/h.kg) in comparison with Filgrastim (1.7"‰Â±"‰0.1Â h). Enhanced neutrophils count following administration of ABD-GCSF was comparable with Filgrastim and weaker than PEG-Filgrastim treated rats. In vitro and in vivo results suggested the ABD fusion as a potential approach for improving GCSF properties.
Haemoglobin A1c and serum glucose levels and risk of gastric cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

This systematic review and meta-analysis examined associations between serum levels of haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose and the risk of gastric cancer. MEDLINE, Embase, and Cochrane Library were searched for studies examining associations between serum levels of HbA1c or glucose and the risk of gastric cancer. Inclusion of studies, quality assessment, and data extraction were conducted independently by two authors. Pooled hazard ratios (HR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) were synthesised using random-effects models. Cochran's Q test and I2 statistic were used to assess heterogeneity.
#Electro#Alcohols#Coupling#Alcohol Oxidation#Photoanode#Diketopyrrolopyrrole#Co2
Plant neighborhood shapes diversity and reduces interspecific variation of the phyllosphere microbiome

Microbial communities associated with plant leaf surfaces (i.e., the phyllosphere) are increasingly recognized for their role in plant health. While accumulating evidence suggests a role for host filtering of its microbiota, far less is known about how community composition is shaped by dispersal, including from neighboring plants. We experimentally manipulated the local plant neighborhood within which tomato, pepper, or bean plants were grown in a 3-month field trial. Focal plants were grown in the presence of con- or hetero-specific neighbors (or no neighbors) in a fully factorial combination. At 30-day intervals, focal plants were harvested and replaced with a new age- and species-matched cohort while allowing neighborhood plants to continue growing. Bacterial community profiling revealed that the strength of host filtering effects (i.e., interspecific differences in composition) decreased over time. In contrast, the strength of neighborhood effects increased over time, suggesting dispersal from neighboring plants becomes more important as neighboring plant biomass increases. We next implemented a cross-inoculation study in the greenhouse using inoculum generated from the field plants to directly test host filtering of microbiomes while controlling for directionality and source of dispersal. This experiment further demonstrated that focal host species, the host from which the microbiome came, and in one case the donor hosts' neighbors, contribute to variation in phyllosphere bacterial composition. Overall, our results suggest that local dispersal is a key factor in phyllosphere assembly, and that demographic factors such as nearby neighbor identity and biomass or age are important determinants of phyllosphere microbiome diversity.
CD4 and CD8 co-receptors modulate functional avidity of CD1b-restricted T cells

T cells recognize mycobacterial glycolipid (mycolipid) antigens presented by CD1b molecules, but the role of CD4 and CD8 co-receptors in mycolipid recognition is unknown. Here we show CD1b-mycolipid tetramers reveal a hierarchy in which circulating T cells expressing CD4 or CD8 co-receptor stain with a higher tetramer mean fluorescence intensity than CD4-CD8- T cells. CD4+ primary T cells transduced with mycolipid-specific T cell receptors bind CD1b-mycolipid tetramer with a higher fluorescence intensity than CD8+ primary T cells. The presence of either CD4 or CD8 also decreases the threshold for interferon-Î³ secretion. Co-receptor expression increases surface expression of CD3Îµ, suggesting a mechanism for increased tetramer binding and activation. Targeted transcriptional profiling of mycolipid-specific T cells from individuals with active tuberculosis reveals canonical markers associated with cytotoxicity among CD8+ compared to CD4+ T cells. Thus, expression of co-receptors modulates T cell receptor avidity for mycobacterial lipids, leading to in vivo functional diversity during tuberculosis disease.
Alcohols electrooxidation coupled with H production at high current densities promoted by a cooperative catalyst

Electrochemical alcohols oxidation offers a promising approach to produce valuable chemicals and facilitate coupled H2 production. However, the corresponding current density is very low at moderate cell potential that substantially limits the overall productivity. Here we report the electrooxidation of benzyl alcohol coupled with H2 production at high current density (540"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.5"‰V vs. RHE) over a cooperative catalyst of Au nanoparticles supported on cobalt oxyhydroxide nanosheets (Au/CoOOH). The absolute current can further reach 4.8"‰A at 2.0"‰V in a more realistic two-electrode membrane-free flow electrolyzer. Experimental combined with theoretical results indicate that the benzyl alcohol can be enriched at Au/CoOOH interface and oxidized by the electrophilic oxygen species (OH*) generated on CoOOH, leading to higher activity than pure Au. Based on the finding that the catalyst can be reversibly oxidized/reduced at anodic potential/open circuit, we design an intermittent potential (IP) strategy for long-term alcohol electrooxidation that achieves high current density (>250"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) over 24"‰h with promoted productivity and decreased energy consumption.
3D atomic-scale imaging of mixed Co-Fe spinel oxide nanoparticles during oxygen evolution reaction

The three-dimensional (3D) distribution of individual atoms on the surface of catalyst nanoparticles plays a vital role in their activity and stability. Optimising the performance of electrocatalysts requires atomic-scale information, but it is difficult to obtain. Here, we use atom probe tomography to elucidate the 3D structure of 10"‰nm sized Co2FeO4 and CoFe2O4 nanoparticles during oxygen evolution reaction (OER). We reveal nanoscale spinodal decomposition in pristine Co2FeO4. The interfaces of Co-rich and Fe-rich nanodomains of Co2FeO4 become trapping sites for hydroxyl groups, contributing to a higher OER activity compared to that of CoFe2O4. However, the activity of Co2FeO4 drops considerably due to concurrent irreversible transformation towards CoIVO2 and pronounced Fe dissolution. In contrast, there is negligible elemental redistribution for CoFe2O4 after OER, except for surface structural transformation towards (FeIII, CoIII)2O3. Overall, our study provides a unique 3D compositional distribution of mixed Co-Fe spinel oxides, which gives atomic-scale insights into active sites and the deactivation of electrocatalysts during OER.
Coupling aqueous zinc batteries and perovskite solar cells for simultaneous energy harvest, conversion and storage

Simultaneously harvesting, converting and storing solar energy in a single device represents an ideal technological approach for the next generation of power sources. Herein, we propose a device consisting of an integrated carbon-based perovskite solar cell module capable of harvesting solar energy (and converting it into electricity) and a rechargeable aqueous zinc metal cell. The electrochemical energy storage cell utilizes heterostructural Co2P-CoP-NiCoO2 nanometric arrays and zinc metal as the cathode and anode, respectively, and shows a capacity retention of approximately 78% after 25000 cycles at 32"‰A/g. In particular, the battery cathode and perovskite material of the solar cell are combined in a sandwich joint electrode unit. As a result, the device delivers a specific power of 54"‰kW/kg and specific energy of 366"‰Wh/kg at 32"‰A/g and 2"‰A/g, respectively. Moreover, benefiting from its narrow voltage range (1.40"“1.90"‰V), the device demonstrates an efficiency of approximately 6%, which is stable for 200 photocharge and discharge cycles.
Negative elongation factor: a key factor in the maintenance of intestinal epithelial barrier integrity

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. In addition to its physiological function in the uptake of dietary nutrients, the intestinal epithelium constitutes an essential mechanical barrier separating luminal gut content and mucosal microbiota from the inner body. Intestinal epithelial cells (IEC) comprise the frontline of this barrier, the maintenance of which critically depends on the expression of cell"“cell junction protein structures, including tight junctions, adherence junctions, desmosomes, and gap junctions, which physically bridge and seal the intercellular niche within the IEC layer. Consequently, to fulfill their function as cellular gatekeepers in the gut, high basal transcriptional activity of gene loci in IEC that encode cell junction proteins needs to be ensured at all times. Aberrant transcriptional regulation of barrier-related genes has been reported in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (reviewed in refs. [1, 2]). Indeed, the resulting intestinal barrier breakdown entails fatal immune activation due to facilitated translocation of microbiota and inflammatory microbial constituents across the epithelial layer. Previous studies have addressed the transcriptional regulation of cell junction proteins by transcription factors (e.g., Î²-Catenin"“TCF/LEF, HNF-4a, Cdx2, Cdx1, GATA4, Slug and Snail) [3,4,5,6] as well as the epigenetic regulation of promoter chromatin accessibility via histone modifications in some detail [7]. However, our knowledge regarding the transcriptional regulation of cell junction proteins by the transcript elongation machinery promoting and fine-tuning RNA polymerase II (PolII) activity is limited. Negative elongation factor (NELF) together with DRB sensitivity-inducing factor (DSIF) are both thought to prevent transcription elongation of PolII-transcribed gene loci [8] based on the so-called promoter-proximal pause/release concept [9]. However, current findings imply that NELF, within early elongation complexes, affects transcription independent of the RNA Pol II pause/release model [10].
Assessment and treatment of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and the postpartum period

Thyroid disorders are prevalent in pregnant women. Furthermore, thyroid hormone has a critical role in fetal development and thyroid dysfunction can adversely affect obstetric outcomes. Thus, the appropriate management of hyperthyroidism, most commonly caused by Graves disease, and hypothyroidism, which in iodine sufficient regions is most commonly caused by Hashimoto thyroiditis, in pregnancy is important for the health of both pregnant women and their offspring. Gestational transient thyrotoxicosis can also occur during pregnancy and should be differentiated from Graves disease. Effects of thyroid autoimmunity and subclinicalÂ hypothyroidism in pregnancy remain controversial. Iodine deficiency is the leading cause of hypothyroidism worldwide. Despite global efforts to eradicate iodine deficiency disorders, pregnant women remain at risk of iodine deficiency due to increased iodine requirements during gestation. The incidence of thyroid cancer is increasing worldwide, including in young adults. AsÂ such, the diagnosis of thyroid nodules or thyroid cancer during pregnancy is becoming more frequent. The evaluation and management of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer in pregnancy poseÂ a particular challenge. Postpartum thyroiditis can occur up to 1 year after delivery and must beÂ differentiated from other forms of thyroid dysfunction, as treatment differs. This Review provides current evidence and recommendations for the evaluation and management of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and in the postpartum period.
Renormalization of metabolic coupling treats age-related degenerative disorders: an oxidative RPE niche fuels the more glycolytic photoreceptors

Retinitis pigmentosa is characterized by a dysregulation within the metabolic coupling of the retina, particularly between the glycolytic photoreceptors and the oxidative retina pigment epithelium. This phenomenon of metabolic uncoupling is seen in both aging and retinal degenerative diseases, as well as across a variety of cell types in human biology. Given its crucial role in the health and maintenance of these cell types, the metabolic pathways involved present a suitable area for therapeutic intervention. Herein, this review covers the scope of this delicate metabolic interplay, its dysregulation, how it relates to the retina as well other cell types, and finally concludes with a summary of various strategies aimed at reinstating normal metabolic coupling within the retina, and future directions within the field.
A behavioral weight-loss intervention, but not metformin, decreases a marker of gut barrier permeability: results from the SPIRIT randomized trial

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a biomarker of gut barrier permeability to lipopolysaccharides, is higher in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Behavioral weight loss and metformin have distinct effects on the gut microbiome, but their impact on gut permeability to lipopolysaccharides is unknown. This study's objective was to determine the effects of a behavioral weight-loss intervention or metformin treatment on plasma LBP.
Author Correction: Chlorine activated stacking fault removal mechanism in thin film CdTe solar cells: the missing piece

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25063-y, published online 23 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements: EPSRC Studentship 1801035; EPSRC Grant Nos. EP/P020232/1, EP/L000202, EP/R029431, EP/P020194. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
Author Correction: Effects of process factors on performances of liquid membrane-based transfer of indole-3-acetic acid

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02876-x, published online 06 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Statistical models',. "Moreover, 4 centre-point runs (9"“12 in TableÂ 1) were performed. Statistical models described by Eq.Â (7) link the process dimensionless...
Safety of Adeno-associated virus-based vector-mediated gene therapy-impact of vector dose

Gene therapy has become a realistic option for the treatment of various genetic diseases [1]. It involves the use of a vector (viral/non-viral) to deliver the required transgene for augmentation or correction of gene function [2]. Viral vectors have taken the center stage in gene therapy applications due to their evolutionarily fine-tuned ability to infect host tissue/cells [3]. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) [4] based vectors, being relatively safe [5, 6] have been evaluated in several clinical trials (n"‰="‰263, date of access 28th October 2021) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/). AAV based products such as LuxturnaÂ© and ZolgensmaÂ© have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis type 2 (LCA2) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) [7] apart from several others that are available or in pipe-line [7]. Beside these successful attempts, some safety concerns have also emerged due to the mortality reported in a phase 2 clinical trial of a rare neuromuscular disease [8]. The etiology of such severe adverse events [9] in clinical settings and the basis of vector-related cytotoxicity [10], needs to be understood in toto.
Expanding dendritic cell nomenclature in the single-cell era

Single-cell technologies have enabled extensive profiling studies of human and mouse tissues and the identification of an ever-growing number of transcriptional clusters within the dendritic cell (DC) lineage. Here, we discuss the importance of differentiating cell subsets from cell states when annotating DC clusters and propose a revised nomenclature of the DC lineage that integrates experimentally validated knowledge and unbiased transcriptomic profiling results.
Performance of a flow cytometry-based immunoassay for detection of antibodies binding to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

The performance of a laboratory-developed IgG/IgA flow cytometry-based immunoassay (FCI) using Jurkat T cells stably expressing full-length native S protein was compared against Elecsys electrochemiluminiscent (ECLIA) Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S (Roche Diagnostics, Pleasanton, CA, USA), and Liaison SARS-CoV-2 TrimericS IgG chemiluminiscent assay (CLIA) (Diasorin S.p.a, Saluggia, IT) for detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies. A total of 225 serum/plasma specimens from 120 acute or convalescent COVID-19 individuals were included. Overall, IgG/IgA-FCI yielded the highest number of positives (n"‰="‰179), followed by IgA-FCI (n"‰="‰177), Roche ECLIA (n"‰="‰175), IgG-FCI (n"‰="‰172) and Diasorin CLIA (n"‰="‰154). For sera collected early after the onset of symptoms (within 15Â days) IgG/IgA-FCI also returned the highest number of positive results (52/72; 72.2%). Positive percent agreement between FCI and compared immunoassays was highest for Roche ECLIA, ranging from 96.1 (IgG/IgA-FCI) to 97.7% (IgG-FCI), whereas negative percent agreement was higher between FCI and Diasosin CLIA, regardless of antibody isotype. The data suggest that FCI may outperform Roche ECLIA and Diasorin CLIA in terms of clinical sensitivity for serological diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Dyslipidemia in age-related macular degeneration

Lipid-rich drusen are the sine qua non of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of blindness in older adults in the developed world. Efforts directed at uncovering effective therapeutic strategies have led to the hypothesis that altered lipid metabolism may play a pathogenic role in AMD. This hypothesis is supported by the fact that: (1) drusen, the hallmark histopathologic feature of AMD, are composed of lipids, (2) polymorphisms of genes involved in lipid homeostasis are associated with increased odds of AMD, (3) metabolomics studies show that patients with AMD have alterations in metabolites from lipid pathways, and (4) alterations in serum lipid profiles as a reflection of systemic dyslipidemia are associated with AMD. There is strong evidence that statins, which are well described for treating dyslipidemia and reducing risk associated with cardiovascular disease, may have a role for treating certain cohorts of AMD patients, but this has yet to be conclusively proven. Of interest, the specific changes in serum lipoprotein profiles associated with decreased cardiovascular risk (i.e., high HDL levels) have been shown in some studies to be associated with increased risk of AMD. In this review, we highlight the evidence that supports a role for altered lipid metabolism in AMD and provide our perspective regarding the remaining questions that need to be addressed before lipid-based therapies can emerge for specific cohorts of AMD patients.
