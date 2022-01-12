Photoelectrochemical hybrid cell for unbiased CO reduction coupled to alcohol oxidation

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. In addition to its physiological function in the uptake of dietary nutrients, the intestinal epithelium constitutes an essential mechanical barrier separating luminal gut content and mucosal microbiota from the inner body. Intestinal epithelial cells (IEC) comprise the frontline of this barrier, the maintenance of which critically depends on the expression of cell"“cell junction protein structures, including tight junctions, adherence junctions, desmosomes, and gap junctions, which physically bridge and seal the intercellular niche within the IEC layer. Consequently, to fulfill their function as cellular gatekeepers in the gut, high basal transcriptional activity of gene loci in IEC that encode cell junction proteins needs to be ensured at all times. Aberrant transcriptional regulation of barrier-related genes has been reported in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (reviewed in refs. [1, 2]). Indeed, the resulting intestinal barrier breakdown entails fatal immune activation due to facilitated translocation of microbiota and inflammatory microbial constituents across the epithelial layer. Previous studies have addressed the transcriptional regulation of cell junction proteins by transcription factors (e.g., Î²-Catenin"“TCF/LEF, HNF-4a, Cdx2, Cdx1, GATA4, Slug and Snail) [3,4,5,6] as well as the epigenetic regulation of promoter chromatin accessibility via histone modifications in some detail [7]. However, our knowledge regarding the transcriptional regulation of cell junction proteins by the transcript elongation machinery promoting and fine-tuning RNA polymerase II (PolII) activity is limited. Negative elongation factor (NELF) together with DRB sensitivity-inducing factor (DSIF) are both thought to prevent transcription elongation of PolII-transcribed gene loci [8] based on the so-called promoter-proximal pause/release concept [9]. However, current findings imply that NELF, within early elongation complexes, affects transcription independent of the RNA Pol II pause/release model [10].
