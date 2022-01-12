ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo Says His Injured Thumb is "Feeling Great"

By Grant Cohn
 13 hours ago
It's a miracle.

10 days ago, Jimmy Garoppolo's sprained thub hurt so bad, he coudn't throw a football, so he missed the 49ers' must-win game against the Houston Texans.

Now, his thumb feels great, baby.

"Thumb held up pretty well," Garoppolo said on Wednesday. "It was a little sore after the game, but it's feeling great right now.”

Compare what he said Wednesday about his thumb to what he said one week ago: “It f---ing hurts. I don't know how else to describe it. It feels like the web in your hand is kind of tearing a little bit. Yeah, that's probably the best way I could describe it.”

What an amazing, unexplained recovery. You'd think the Archbishop of San Francisco blessed Garoppolo's thumb with holy water.

Against the Rams this past Sunday, Garoppolo looked exactly like himself. You could not tell that his thumb is injured -- he threw the ball like he always does. He even made some of his best throws of the season, including a long pass to Deebo Samuel with the game on the line.

But Garoppolo clearly was rusty from not practicing the past two and a half weeks, so he fumbled and threw two interceptions which were bad decisions. Both times, he threw the ball into traffic after taking a hit.

Garoppolo was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice for the upcoming playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be interesting to see if Garoppolo's rust carries over and he has his third consecutive multi-interception game despite how great his injured thumb feels.

