Politics

In the Matter of the Estate of Edith Rose Lewis Galiber, Deceased

By Lara Halliday
stjohnsource.com
 2 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Probate has been filed on behalf of the Estate of Edith Rose Lewis Galiber, deceased. All persons having claims against the...

stjohnsource.com

In the Matter of the Estate of John Douglas Norsworthy a/k/a John D. Norsworthy, Deceased

NOTICE is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed on behalf of the Estate of John Douglas Norsworthy a/k/a John D. Norsworthy, deceased, and all persons having claims against the aforementioned Estate are required to present them, verified by affidavit, and all persons indebted to the Estate, to make a payment promptly to the undersigned.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF GLENDA ANN DEMBURE, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF GLENDA ANN DEMBURE, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 21PC-E214 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: Philip P. Dembure, Emily J. Burney, Philip M. Dembure [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Shelia Johnson has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Glenda Ann Dembure deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before __, 2021. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Probate Judge 4tc 1/5, 1/12, 1/19, 1/26 By: Veronica Thomas PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK P. O. Box 289 Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-57892.
Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

A new report is revealing some jarring statistics about Maine youth and vaping. Shawn Cunningham has more on this week's Intervention Aroostook. As Seen on Rise & Shine: 1.10.2022 ACAP CEO Jason Parent Has An AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham. Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST. On this...
Morgan Lewis Partner Sara Wells Honored Among “Go to Lawyers: Trusts & Estates”

Morgan Lewis issued the following announcement on Dec. 28. Morgan Lewis partner Sara Wells has been recognized on the list of “Go To Lawyers: Trusts & Estates” for 2021 by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The annual recognition honors top lawyers across the commonwealth who have illustrated that they are leaders with a long record of success in their respective field. This year’s Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly “Go To Lawyers” were nominated by their peers and chosen by a Lawyers Weekly panel.
In the Matter of the Estate of Wilfred Turnbull, Deceased

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Settlement Without Administration has been filed on behalf of the Estate of Wilfred Turnbull, deceased. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to file such claims, along with proper vouchers duly verified by Affidavit, with the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands Division of St. Croix, or Scot F. McChain, Esq. and Charlotte Sheldon, Esq., Attorneys for the Estate, McChain Hamm & Associates, LLC, 5030 Anchor Way, Ste. 13, Christiansted, VI 00820, within thirty (30) days from the date hereof. All persons indebted to the Estate shall make payment to the undersigned.
In the Matter of the Estate of David M. Hamilton, Jr., Deceased

NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Executrix of the above estate. All persons having claims against the aforementioned Estate are required to present same within six (6) months from the date of this notice, with proper vouches/receipts and verified by affidavit, to the Executrix or to the Court, and all persons indebted to the Estate are required to make payment promptly to the undersigned.
In the Matter of the Estate of Winifred V. Gage, Deceased

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Settlement Without Administration has been filed for the Estate of Winifred V. Gage pursuant to V.I. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to file such claims, along with proper vouchers duly verified by affidavit, with the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, Division of St. Thomas & St. John, or ATTN: Steven K. Hardy, Esq., BoltNagi PC, Attorneys for the Estate, 4608 Tutu Park Mall, Suite 202, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802-1816.
