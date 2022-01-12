In the Matter of the Estate of Edith Rose Lewis Galiber, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF GLENDA ANN DEMBURE, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 21PC-E214 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: Philip P. Dembure, Emily J. Burney, Philip M. Dembure [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Shelia Johnson has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Glenda Ann Dembure deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before __, 2021. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Probate Judge 4tc 1/5, 1/12, 1/19, 1/26 By: Veronica Thomas PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK P. O. Box 289 Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-57892.

