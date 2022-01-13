ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Check Out the PS5's New Console Covers and DualSense Colors

By Jonathon Dornbush
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation is continuing to expand its offering of PlayStation 5 DualSense colors and now PS5 console covers, and we've got a close-up look at some of the latest. Check out the gallery below for a look at PlayStation's three new DualSense colors - the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Finally Play Classic Xbox 360 Game Again

Xbox users can finally buy a classic Xbox 360 game again. One of the big selling points of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One before them, is backward compatibility. All three Xbox consoles can play a wide range of Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games. One of these games mysteriously became unpurchasable last month, and nobody knew why. It's still unclear why the game -- which retained its digital listing -- couldn't be purchased, but it's back for sale.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dualsense#Sony Playstation#Ign#Podcast Beyond#Playstation Lead
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Hail Best New Free Games In "A Long, Long Time"

PlayStation appears to have kicked 2022 off with a much-needed course correction for the flagging PlayStation Plus subscription service. PS Plus faced growing criticisms in the last few months of 2021, in large part due to the selection of monthly free games. One of December's free games was blasted as a "glorified demo", while just a few months before was labeled as an insulting new low for the service.
VIDEO GAMES
BMW BLOG

Video: Check Out BMW’s Color-Changing Paint at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show 2022 is now in full swing and, as promised, BMW is there with a couple of very interesting novelties. We’ve already seen the BMW iX M60 break cover and read all about its specs. This time though, we’re checking out another feature BMW promised, namely the color-changing paint technology.
CARS
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles are currently in stock at Target

PS5 consoles are currently available to purchase online at Target. Some stores reportedly have around 200 standard disc PS5 consoles to sell, while many have 20-40 systems on hand. Selected stores also have PS5 Digital Edition consoles and Xbox Series X systems in stock, although these are much more limited.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS5 Accessories: The best controller prices and extras you need after buying a new console

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. The PS5 has been out for over a year now and thankfully the PlayStation 5 is easier to pick up today than when it first launched. While restocks can still sell out quickly, the recent GAME drop where PS5 consoles were available to buy for over a week is hopefully a sign that things will improve as 2022 gets underway. Especially when you consider that in the past PS5 restocks sold out within minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
realsport101.com

Is Horizon Call of the Mountain coming to PS5 consoles?

Another experience set in the world of Horizon is coming... Guerrilla is teaming up with Firesprite Games to bring another Horizon game to players in the future - Horizon Call to the Mountain is the first spin-off title in the Horizon series and it was announced alongside PlayStation's full announcement of the PS VR2 headset.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS5 Named India’s Best-Selling Console In 2021

According to sources close to 0451 Games, the PS5 came out on top as the best-selling games console in India during 2021. An anonymous source claims that Sony’s powerhouse machine beat Xbox Series X/S by 10:1, while consumers in India preferred the disc model, which accounted for 90% of PS5 sales in the country.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Today’s console restock updates plus PSVR 2 headset news

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon –...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

See what the new PS5 faceplate colors look like in real life

Sony has revealed its first in-person look at its vibrant quintet of new PS5 faceplate colors. The real-life product demonstration came at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where part of Sony's presence included some very shiny setups for its new PS5 accessories. None other than the official GameStop Twitter account shared pics of the new faceplates - clearly they can't wait to start stocking them in stores - as well as their matching DualSense controllers, three of which are also new.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Hands on with Sony’s new PlayStation 5 and DualSense color choices

This week, Sony gave us the chance to check out the new batch of color choices for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, as well as one of the new color options for the console itself. So, what better thing to do with all these fancy accessories than take some obnoxiously artsy photos?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

3D-printed DualSense attachment enables you to play PS5 with one hand

Some gamers have discovered it troublesome to make use of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, partially as a result of its size and weight. Though Sony hasn’t launched an official counterpart to Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, some of us are attempting to make it simpler for others to play PS5 video games.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

10 Best Short PS5 Games You Should Check Out

Home Gaming 10 Best Short PS5 Games You Should Check Out. Now more than ever, having an abundance of free time isn’t a prerequisite for being a gamer. It may seem like everyone’s always talking about epic, lore-laden RPGs with 100-hour-long campaigns plus DLC, but there are also plenty of games out there that pack just as much punch with less play time. The best short PS5 games focus on telling concise stories often through captivating environments, creative puzzles, and exploratory gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: BT stock live now, here's how to buy a console

Update: Nearly 24 hours on and BT stock is available. While the standalone PS5 console has now gone, there are a number of bundles still left, so don't miss out!. PS5 stock has been in short supply as a result of the massive stock available over the Christmas period. It's unsure when this will pick up but head on over the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for the latest information.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock Tracker: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before it was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge, even in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy