Atlanta, GA

Professor explains the antimicrobial resistant gene found in Georgia

By Iyani Hughes
CBS 46
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While the nation focuses on COVID-19, a silent pandemic is brewing here in Georgia. Researchers at the University of Georgia have found a gene that causes resistance to one of the most important antibiotics in the world. This gene recently found is bacterial and doesn't have...

www.cbs46.com

Phys.org

Gene discovered in Georgia water a possible global threat

A gene that causes bacteria to be resistant to one of the world's most important antibiotics, colistin, has been detected in sewer water in Georgia. The presence of the MCR-9 gene is a major concern for public health because it causes antimicrobial resistance, a problem that the World Health Organization has declared "one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity."
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. sewer water harbors gene that spawns drug-resistant bacteria

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — A gene that causes bacteria to be resistant to some of the world’s most important antibiotics has been detected in sewer water, according to researchers in Georgia. Researchers at the University of Georgia’s Center for Food Safety detected the presence of the MCR-9 gene, which...
GEORGIA STATE
