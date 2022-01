As California faces a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, Vallejo City Hall will be closed to the public from Jan. 10 to Feb. 28, the city announced on Friday. City Council, Board and Commission meetings will still occur in-person, and doors will open to the public 30 minutes prior to the session. Citizens can also attend meetings online via the links in the meeting agendas. City Council will consider switching to completely virtual meetings in their next session on Jan. 11.

