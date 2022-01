Season 1 episode 5 will be streaming on Paramount+ this weekend but before diving into that further, why not have a chat about Thomas?. There are a lot of fantastic characters within the world of this show, and that’s in part what makes it so special. LaMonica Garrett’s character stands out from the pack. He is a former slave, a Buffalo Soldier, and a Black cowboy who travels alongside the Duttons and his close confidant Shea. He’s got so much valuable life experience and understands more than anyone hardship and having to find means to survive. Despite all he has gone through, though, there is still a great deal of kindness within him.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO