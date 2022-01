No. 1 realistic destination for USC quarterback Jaxson Dart: Utah Utes. Hailing from Draper, Utah, Jaxson Dart would be closer to home if he made the move from USC to the University of Utah. 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year (awarded to best player in high school football), Dart was the No. 10 QB recruit in the 2021 class for his performance as a high school quarterback in Utah.

DRAPER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO