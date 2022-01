ST. GEORGE — St. George will celebrate 160 years as a city Saturday with root beer floats and free admission into various city facilities. The city of St. George was incorporated in the middle of the Southern Utah desert on Jan. 17, 1862. At the time, as put by a song from a play called “So This is Dixie” that was performed at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts amphitheater many years ago, it was called a place that people “came to perspire,” due to the heat. With the city having grown to an estimated 95,000 residents from the original 309 Latter-day Saint families sent to colonize the area over 160 ago, the song goes on to refer to St. George as the place where “people came to retire.”

