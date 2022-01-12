ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Police Warn Businesses of Possible Food Delivery Scam or Prank

 3 days ago
Las Cruces Police are encouraging area businesses to be aware of a scam or prank that has affected two separate food delivery businesses within the last two days.

Each of the businesses received a phone call for a an order of more than $100 worth of food to be delivered. Both deliveries were sent to the same elementary school one day apart. Upon delivery, no one claimed to have placed the orders. Someone at the school notified Police of the scam.

The Las Cruces Police Department is making businesses aware as to not be affected if more businesses are being targeted.

It may be beneficial to write down the number of the caller and call back to see if the intended recipient did in fact place an order.

If possible accept payment in advance, or direct customers to an online payment process.

Because the amounts involved, those caught could face possible fines and or time in jail.

Anyone with information on the identity of those involved in placing the orders is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795

