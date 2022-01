One person has died after a crash early this morning in Marion County. The crash happened around 12:00 a.m. along Highway 501 near Spencer Court when a Nissan Pathfinder ran off the road, over corrected and overturned. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and they were not wearing a seat-belt. Their identity has not yet been released. The SCHP is investigating.

MARION COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO