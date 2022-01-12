Police Warn Businesses of Possible Food Delivery Scam or Prank

Las Cruces police are encouraging area businesses to be aware of a scam or prank that has affected two separate food delivery businesses in recent days.

Each business received a phone call for an order worth more than $100 of food to be delivered. Both deliveries were sent to the same elementary school one day apart. Upon delivery, no one claimed to have placed the orders. Someone at the school notified Las Cruces police of the scam.

The Las Cruces Police Department is making businesses aware not to be affected if more businesses are targeted. It may be beneficial to write down the number of the caller and call back to verify if the intended recipient did in fact place an order. If possible, police suggest businesses may want to accept payment in advance, or direct customers who place orders that cost large amounts to an online payment process.

Because the amounts involved, those caught could face possible fines and, or, time in jail.

Anyone with information on the identity of those involved in placing the orders is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575/526-0795.