Mayor Paul Coogan has exercised his exclusive right to share some of the free federal ARPA dollars with a few of his pet projects that are, apparently, near and dear to his heart, as well as those of his closest political contributors. Though there are a few actual worthwhile expenditures suggested, like spending a few bucks on the FRPD/FRFD communications and a few new cruisers, it really doesn’t address the base problems so many city departments are experiencing on a...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO