Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer* Speaks in Defense of Filibuster

senate.gov
 3 days ago

“Right now, we are on the precipice of a constitutional crisis. We are about to step into the abyss. I want to talk for a few minutes why we are on that precipice and why we are looking into that abyss. “Let me first ask a fundamental question: What...

www.cotton.senate.gov

Axios

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell wants to break the Senate if the filibuster is abolished

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has now repeatedly threatened harsh consequences if Democrats change the filibuster rule and allow bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote. Taking direct aim at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., McConnell on Tuesday painted a dire picture of what that future would look like if Republican senators and the voters they represent were cut out of the loop.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Decatur Daily

Chuck Schumer's hypocrisy

Hypocrisy and lies from politicians are so rampant in Washington that hardly anyone pays them much attention anymore. Perhaps that is why our cynicism about so many things political deepens and distrust of our institutions is pervasive. A co-conspirator in all of this is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

Chuck Schumer’s Last Chance on Voting Rights

Democrats can’t pass their voting rights bills without bending or breaking the filibuster, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says they will try to do by next week. Exactly how is not clear. According to Politico, “Democrats are oscillating between voting on a talking filibuster or a carveout for elections reform.” Why are they torn? “Some Democrats want to preserve significant sway for the minority and prefer a talking filibuster. That would still allow the minority to gum up the Senate for weeks, but senators would have to hold the floor to do so to stop a vote at a majority threshold. Others prefer the carveout, which would allow a quicker majority vote but pare back minority rights too much for some.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied

Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Sinema won’t back changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights

WASHINGTON — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday appeared to end a drive by Democrats to change the Senate’s filibuster rules and pass major voting rights legislation. Sinema said during a Senate floor speech that she believed any changes to the filibuster would continue to create political division, despite her concerns over a wave […] The post Sinema won’t back changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party's long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation. Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit. It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
senate.gov

Booker, Gillibrand, Menendez, Schumer Introduce Legislation to Protect the New York-New Jersey Watershed

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), along with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), introduced the NY-NJ Watershed Protection Act, legislation that would safeguard and restore the New York-New Jersey Watershed. A critical regional and national resource that generates more than $60 billion in annual revenue from tourism, commercial fishing, and recreational activities, the NY-NJ Watershed currently faces threats from climate change, legacy pollution, and untreated wastewater. The proposed legislation would address these ongoing issues by establishing and funding a new program, administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, to jumpstart and coordinate restoration projects in local communities situated within the watershed, prioritizing communities that are experiencing environmental injustice. Companion legislation was introduced in the House last year by Representative Paul Tonko (NY-20).
CONGRESS & COURTS
senate.gov

Sens. Scott and Thune Introduce Bill to Combat Inflationary Spending

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced the Inflation Prevention Act (IPA) that would help combat inflationary spending. Due to record government spending over the last two years, many Americans are facing rapidly rising costs of consumer goods. This bill would bar legislation that would be estimated to increase inflation until the year-over-year inflation rate drops below 4.5 percent.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

