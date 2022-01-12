Chuck Schumer* Speaks in Defense of Filibuster

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), along with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), introduced the NY-NJ Watershed Protection Act, legislation that would safeguard and restore the New York-New Jersey Watershed. A critical regional and national resource that generates more than $60 billion in annual revenue from tourism, commercial fishing, and recreational activities, the NY-NJ Watershed currently faces threats from climate change, legacy pollution, and untreated wastewater. The proposed legislation would address these ongoing issues by establishing and funding a new program, administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, to jumpstart and coordinate restoration projects in local communities situated within the watershed, prioritizing communities that are experiencing environmental injustice. Companion legislation was introduced in the House last year by Representative Paul Tonko (NY-20).
