ask the master gardener

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to bundle up and get out in your garden! Staying on top of gardening chores in the winter can really make a difference in the health and beauty of your lawn and garden. Here are tasks to complete during the month of January. On a cold day when you cannot...

www.djournal.com

Inhabitat.com

Liven up your home with these must-have houseplants for 2022

With home offices and online schooling, we’re spending more time than ever inside our homes. Coupled with an innate desire to connect with the outdoors, it’s no surprise there’s been an unprecedented interest in biophilic interior design — houseplants being a primary element of the look.
GARDENING
Bakersfield Californian

Enjoy free lesson in pruning fruit trees

All are invited to the annual fruit tree pruning demonstrations on Wednesday at the UC Cooperative Extension office. Ag adviser and "all around nice guy" Mohammad Yaghmour will lead the free demonstration that will cover apricot, cherry and peach trees as well as tips on how to prune grapevines. There...
AGRICULTURE
Antelope Valley Press

When should you start pruning your roses for winter?

I believe the optimum time to prune roses is the last week of January, but you can prune now. If you have a lot of roses or limited time, you may want to start pruning now. There are probably more books written on roses than any other gardening topics. Roses can grow anywhere in the United States, but the best time and how to prune roses depends on how cold the winters become.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
agnetwest.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Consider This Your Complete Guide to Tomato Fertilizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you like to grow your own fruits and vegetables, tomatoes are a delicious and versatile choice that can thrive in both huge gardens or on small balconies. Despite the fruit's popularity, tomatoes can be challenging to grow as the heavy feeders require constant nutrition and regular fertilization to produce well. "Like many herbaceous plants, tomatoes need nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, potash, calcium, and magnesium, along with other trace minerals to grow and fruit successfully," says gardener and tomato growing expert Emma Biggs. To get those necessary nutrients, tomato plants need to be fertilized consistently during their growing season. Ahead, exactly when and how to administer tomato fertilizer, as well as guidance on which type will produce the best harvest.
INDUSTRY
East Bay Times

How to get your amaryllis bulbs to bloom after the holidays

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

What Is a Specimen Tree? How to Add One to Your Yard

Specimen trees are an integral part of any landscape design. They can be dramatic or subtle, large or small, ornamental or plain, tall or rounded. They're usually planted alone, as opposed to in groups or rows, to add visual interest or seasonal splendor (say, flowering cherry blossoms to cut for spring decor, or a Japanese maple for autumn color). Depending on your location, space, needs and preferences, there's an infinite variety of specimen trees to choose from.
GARDENING
lakecountybanner.com

The Best Flowering Trees To Plant for the Spring

No matter how much one might enjoy the winter for all its festivities and tranquil beauty, it’s hard to beat the beautiful sights and sounds of spring. The blossoms and flowers that burst from the winter’s chill really do give a feeling like the world is coming back to life. If you want to capture a little of that invigorating energy for your own home, trees that produce flowers in the spring are a wonderful addition to any landscape. Here are some of the best flowering trees to plant for the spring if you want to see some gorgeous blooms.
GARDENING
Westport News

15 plants anyone can keep alive

Houseplants are great additions to your home because they brighten any room, can help improve your mood, and will never argue with you. The good news is you don’t have to have a green thumb to keep them thriving either. There are plenty of low-maintenance houseplants that don’t always need a ton of light or are forgiving of a less-than-regular watering schedule, which is great for anyone who’s busy or forgetful (or both).
GARDENING
The Gainesville Sun

Growing a self-sufficient garden

Plants need sunlight, water and nutrients. That sounds simple enough, however, creating a self-sufficient food garden can be a challenge for many gardeners. The first two needs are fairly easy to provide by planting in a location with adequate sunlight and collecting rainwater or using a well. When it comes...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Sunderland Echo

Guide to gardening resolutions 2022

With the new year creeping up on us, green fingered Brits are being given a selection of gardening resolutions to take on in 2022. Gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a list of outdoor jobs to do in order to make your gardening that much better. Resolutions include things...
GARDENING
theintelligencer.com

Eat fresh tomatoes all winter with your own indoor garden

Fresh vegetables?! In winter?! What kind of sorcery is this?! No, it’s not the dark magic of Lucifer, it’s this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Indoor Garden. Grow tomatoes, azaleas, petunias, or your own personal herb garden for rosemary on-the-goesmary. This stainless steel all-in-one garden uses a set of powerful red, white, and blue 20-watt LED lights to grow up to six different varieties of herbs, flowers, or vegetables without the addition of sun or soil.
GARDENING
usu.edu

Ask an Expert — January Garden Planning Tips

If the spike in gardening interest the last two years is any indication of what 2022 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. • Peruse garden and seed catalogs and select new vegetable...
LOGAN, UT
Telegraph

Gardening jobs in January: what to plant and tidy in your garden

Provided the ground is not frozen, this time of year is a good opportunity to plant bare-root roses. This winter I am planting three plants of opulent, ruffled, deep purple 'Charles de Mills’, a gallica rose, highly scented and perfect for edible use, just in case I fancy mixing handfuls of petals into a perfumed, summery cake.
GARDENING
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Experiment with cool season flowers and vegetables

Cool season crops are trending again in the world of gardening! As commercial flower grower and podcaster Lisa Mason Ziegler shares, cool season crops are not a new concept. It’s how our grandparents gardened decades ago. The idea behind planting cool season crops is that there are plants that not only tolerate cooler weather – they actually thrive in it. Most of the growth in cool season flowers will take place beneath the surface during the winter, establishing roots. Watering is lighter during this season than it is in the hotter months, as water evaporates less quickly. Some regions can get away without watering cool season crops, however I find that in our area some irrigated watering helps the plants establish. By early Spring, cool season flower crops are ready for harvest.
GARDENING

