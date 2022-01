The Omicron variant surge is ripping through Denton County, as the active case count rose by about 6,000 in just one week, according to Denton County Public Health data. There are now 15,948 active cases confirmed in the county as of Friday, according to DCPH data, up from 8,912 one week ago. This week had, by far, the most reported new cases of any week of the pandemic, quickly bringing the active case count back up near the peak of the Delta variant wave, which reached 16,346 active cases on Oct. 1.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO