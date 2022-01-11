ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

mit.edu
 7 days ago

MIT researchers have developed a new approach to removing methane emissions from the air using...

news.mit.edu

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
SCIENCE
The Press

Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution collaborate on microplastic sensing in water with EPA grant

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) are collaborating to fill an unmet need in environmental sensing – providing a fieldable, portable microplastic sensor that quantifies the number of plastic particles in water. A comprehensive understanding of microplastic pollution is significantly hampered by the unavailability of low-cost, robust, accurate, and rapid analysis techniques. There is an urgent need for such measurement information, toward informing the public and policy makers, and toward developing and managing effective mitigation strategies for plastic pollution in the world's water bodies. With readout available in minutes, the sensor will ensure that field sampling time is maximally productive while also usable in a lab environment to significantly speed up sample testing.
ENVIRONMENT
mit.edu

The promise and pitfalls of artificial intelligence explored at TEDxMIT event

Scientists, students, and community members came together last month to discuss the promise and pitfalls of artificial intelligence at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) for the fourth TEDxMIT event held at MIT. Attendees were entertained and challenged as they explored “the good and bad of computing,”...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
mit.edu

Overcoming a bottleneck in carbon dioxide conversion

If researchers could find a way to chemically convert carbon dioxide into fuels or other products, they might make a major dent in greenhouse gas emissions. But many such processes that have seemed promising in the lab haven’t performed as expected in scaled-up formats that would be suitable for use with a power plant or other emissions sources.
CHEMISTRY
aithority.com

Scientists From The Gwangju Institute Of Science And Technology Reveal Ultrafast Melting Dynamics In Matter Heated To Extreme Temperatures

Femtosecond X-ray snapshots of warm dense copper electrons reveal elusive phenomena predicted over a decade ago. Intense laser pulses lasting only femtoseconds (10-15 s) can create extreme states of matter usually found inside planets and stars. Conventional physical models, however, are unable to describe the electron dynamics in such states. Scientists from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea have now explored non-equilibrium dynamics in copper electrons heated to temperatures over 20,000 K, presenting findings that may open new doors for fusion, laser cutting, and nanosurgery.
ASTRONOMY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
mit.edu

MIT students explore food sustainability

As students approached the homestretch of the fall semester, many were focused on completing final projects and preparing for exams. During this time of year, some students may neglect their well-being to the point of skipping meals. To help alleviate end-of-term stress and to give students a delicious study break, the Food Security Action Team recently offered a group of first-year students the opportunity to join a food tour of Daily Table, a new grocer located in Cambridge's Central Square.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
mit.edu

Synthesis too slow? Let this robot do it.

Researchers in the lab of Bradley Pentelute, MIT professor of chemistry, have invented a fully automated fast-flow instrument that can synthesize peptide-nucleic acids in a single shot. By automating the process of synthesizing CPP-conjugated peptide-nucleic acids (PPNAs) using the robot dubbed “Tiny Tides” by the research team, typical PPNA synthesis...
CANCER
mit.edu

Three with MIT ties win 2022 Churchill Scholarships

MIT seniors David Darrow and Tara Venkatadri have been selected as 2022 Churchill Scholars and will embark on a year of graduate studies in the U.K. starting next fall. James Diao, a graduate student in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology (HST), received the Kanders Churchill Scholarship in Science Policy.
EDUCATION
Freethink

MIT is testing a levitating space rover

MIT engineers have designed a levitating space rover that could allow us to explore parts of the moon that are too treacherous for today’s rolling rovers. The challenge: Rovers are hugely important to space exploration, giving us a way to study the surface of the moon, Mars, and asteroids up close without sending up astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mit.edu

Seeing the natural world through a mathematical lens

Growing up in Wallingford, Connecticut, David Darrow loved spending time outside, hiking and camping with his Boy Scout troop. He was fascinated by the environment around him, constantly asking questions about the natural world. Now a senior at MIT majoring in math and minoring in German and physics, Darrow is...
MATHEMATICS
mit.edu

Controlling how “odd couple” surfaces and liquids interact

The wettability of a surface — whether drops of water or another liquid bead up or spread out when they come into contact with it — is a crucial factor in a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications, such as how efficiently boilers and condensers work in power plants or how heat pipes funnel heat away in industrial processes. This characteristic has long been seen as a fixed property of a given pair of liquid and solid materials, but now MIT researchers have developed a way of making even the most unlikely pairings of materials take on a desired level of wettability.
CHEMISTRY
CBS Denver

Researchers Studying Air Quality Inside Homes Left Standing From Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Air quality testing continues inside the burn zone of the Marshall Fire. Researchers with NOAA are analyzing samples of the air outside, and on Monday, CBS4 tagged along with researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, studying air quality inside homes still standing. “This was not a regular wildfire. What was burning here was homes and buildings and couches and all kinds of things that you really should not burn, and we don’t know as well what you get from those,” said Joost de Gouw, a Chemistry Professor at CU Boulder. (credit: CBS) The air pollution study is funded...
SUPERIOR, CO
The Independent

Study confirms sixth mass extinction is currently underway, caused by humans

The sixth mass extinction of the planet’s biodiversity is currently underway, according to a new study confirming previous warnings that the Earth’s species have been dying off at an accelerated rate in the last few centuries. The planet has so far undergone five major species die-offs – extinction events marked by mass biodiversity loss due to extreme natural phenomena. But the current one is entirely caused by human activities, said the study published last week in the journal Biological Reviews.The research estimated that since the year 1500, Earth could already have lost between 7.5 per cent and 13 per...
SCIENCE
mit.edu

Toxic Culture Is Driving the Great Resignation

This series includes the MIT SMR/Glassdoor Culture 500, an annual index and research project that uses over 1.4 million employee reviews to analyze culture in leading companies, along with new research focused on measuring organizational culture using a scientific approach. More than 40% of all employees were thinking about leaving...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Temperatures in the upper ocean are at record levels, with major consequences

The world witnessed record-breaking climate and weather disasters in 2021, from destructive flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe and inundated subway systems in China and the U.S., to heat waves and wildfires. Typhoon Rai killed over 400 people in the Philippines; Hurricane Ida caused an estimated US$74 billion in damage in the U.S. Globally, it was the sixth hottest year on record for surface temperatures, according to data released by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in their annual global climate report on Jan. 13, 2022. But under the surface, ocean temperatures set new heat records...
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE

