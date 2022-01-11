MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) are collaborating to fill an unmet need in environmental sensing – providing a fieldable, portable microplastic sensor that quantifies the number of plastic particles in water. A comprehensive understanding of microplastic pollution is significantly hampered by the unavailability of low-cost, robust, accurate, and rapid analysis techniques. There is an urgent need for such measurement information, toward informing the public and policy makers, and toward developing and managing effective mitigation strategies for plastic pollution in the world's water bodies. With readout available in minutes, the sensor will ensure that field sampling time is maximally productive while also usable in a lab environment to significantly speed up sample testing.
