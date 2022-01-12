In the Media

In an exciting announcement, the two UK-based digital marketing companies WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media have merged into one brand: “WebMotion Media.”. In an exciting announcement, the two UK-based digital marketing companies WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media have merged into one single brand: “WebMotion Media.”. The merger is to offer their clients the best in cutting edge digital marketing solutions such as web development and SEO services from both their London and Portsmouth offices. With this new combined company, they are now able to provide a broader range of media solutions than ever before. Together with their expertise in creating content for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc., they now also offer website design that includes WordPress, and leading advanced SEO services.

