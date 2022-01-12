In the Media

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

In an article for The Wall Street Journal about next generation technologies that can create and quantify personal...

news.mit.edu

martechseries.com

WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media Merge

In an exciting announcement, the two UK-based digital marketing companies WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media have merged into one brand: “WebMotion Media.”. In an exciting announcement, the two UK-based digital marketing companies WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media have merged into one single brand: “WebMotion Media.”. The merger is to offer their clients the best in cutting edge digital marketing solutions such as web development and SEO services from both their London and Portsmouth offices. With this new combined company, they are now able to provide a broader range of media solutions than ever before. Together with their expertise in creating content for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc., they now also offer website design that includes WordPress, and leading advanced SEO services.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Taking A Multichannel Approach to Media

Vizergy President Robert Arnold recently participated in Questex Hospitality’s Executive Roundtable, sponsored by Sabre, where they discussed how the hospitality industry can utilize technology in their operations to improve the guest experience. As an expert on technology driven digital marketing for hospitality, Arnold commented on the strengths of these technologies, as well as limitations for hoteliers.
ECONOMY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
#The Wall Street Journal
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
pewtrusts.org

Telehealth Can Lower Barriers to Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

FDA-approved medications, which include buprenorphine, are considered the gold standard of treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD). Yet just 1 in 9 people with OUD receive these medications, which are highly regulated by the federal government. After the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and...
MENTAL HEALTH
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
indypolitics.org

2021 In Review – Social Media

2021 was another controversial year for social media and 2022 doesn’t look any different. So to figure what happened this year with social media and what’s in store for next year we convened our “social media band.”. Our panel includes social media expert and Apex pharmacist Erin...
INTERNET
drugstorenews.com

Omnicell acquires MarkeTouch Media

The acquisition is expected to expand the footprint of Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division across the retail pharmacy sector. Omnicell, a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, has acquired pharmacy software solutions provider MarkeTouch Media for total aggregate cash consideration of $82 million, subject to customary adjustments.
BUSINESS

