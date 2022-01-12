ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superman & Lois, Naomi Ratings Are In

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ratings are in as Tuesday night saw the return of Superman & Lois with Season 2 and the debut of the new DC show, Naomi, from Ava DuVernay. Superman & Lois moved from its 9pm Tuesday timeslot to that of The Flash's 8pm timeslot, and Naomi debuted in that 9pm...

cosmicbook.news

Deadline

‘Naomi’: Ava DuVernay On Expanding The Naomi-Verse Beyond The Comic Book Via New CW Series—TCA

Ava DuVernay is expanding beyond the comic book world of Naomi via her upcoming CW series of the same name, premiering Jan. 11. And that could leave the door open for potential crossovers with other popular superhero series on the same network. “We got a lot of information in the first two episodes which means: we get to make up cool new things,” DuVernay said during the show’s TCA presentation on Thursday. “In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now. She’s on her own path and I really think this is the first part of the Naomi-verse. People...
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Discusses Why He Decided to Return as Batman

Fans got excited when it was announced last year that Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman in the upcoming DCEU film The Flash. It would mark his first time to wear the cape in around 30 years since his last appearance in Batman Returns. However, yesterday, we also learned that he will also return as Batman in HBO Max's Batgirl movie. But why did he decide to return on the role after all these years? Now, the actor has shared his answer.
WKRG

Watch the Return of Superman and Lois for a Chance to Win Pensacon Passes

I can picture it now, rows of fans dressed up like Goku, The Flash, Batwoman or whatever the cosplay of choice is, as tons of celebrities from TV, comics, anime and professional wrestling and more are in attendance to meet their adoring fans. What am I talking about? You should already know; it’s Pensacon 2022! Pensacon is back and it’s better than ever this year, and as always, The Gulf Coast CW is hooking you up with a chance to win free passes! Superman and Lois returns Tuesday, January 11th, and all you have to do is watch, and wait for yours truly, Theo, to pop up on your screen, and I’ll give you the special keyword that you’ll need to enter to win. Then, go to GulfCoastCW.com and enter the special keyword and you’re finished. Just sit back and enjoy Clark and Lois’ exciting adventures and wait to see if you’ve been selected to get free passes to Pensacon! Easy peasy, lemon squeezie! Wait, are lemons actually easy to squeeze? Sorry, I got sidetracked! In any case, make sure you tune in to The Gulf Coast CW and watch the return of Superman and Lois and YOU could be on your way to Pensacon 2022 on us! Besides, The Gulf Coast CW is always entertaining, so you might as well stay tuned for all of the action and fun!
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: Season 2 Episode to Be Directed by Arrow's David Ramsey

In addition to an appearance on Batwoman's third season next month, Arrow veteran David Ramsey will direct "The Ties That Bind," the second episode of Superman & Lois's second season. The episode, which will air on January 18, sees Superman seeking out help for visions that he is having, while things between Lois and her business partner Chrissy seem to be souring. Meanwhile, Jordan and Sarah start having issues, and it seems as though Natalie Irons isn't helping that situation any. It seems as though Superman & Lois is going to drop a lot of plot in the first couple of episodes.
wciu.com

Svengoolie Gets You Ready for the Return of Superman & Lois

The season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois is coming up FAST and who better to catch us up on season 1 than one of Superman's buddies in the DC comic world...Svengoolie?!. In season 1 of Superman & Lois, Clark and Lois move back to Clark's hometown, Smallville so that they can spend more time with their boys and be more of a family. Little did they know, there problems had only just begun. From the develoment of one son's powers to marital problems and Superman's evil stepbrother, this season was one action-packed rollar coaster that left us wanting more.
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Last Sons Of Krypton” Season Finale

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face...
flickeringmyth.com

John Cena teases Peacemaker series in new featurette for HBO Max’s DC series

HBO Max has released another featurette for the new DC series Peacemaker which sees John Cena giving viewers some background on his titular character and what’s ahead for Christopher Smith following the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising...
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Lane Family Tension in Season 2

Superman & Lois returns for its second season on Tuesday night on The CW and with that second season comes a new set of challenges for the Kent family. Season 1 of the Arrowverse series saw Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) battle his Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) while the whole Kent family adjusted to life in Smallville having moved there from Metropolis, including some major surprises—namely the arrival of Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck), the daughter of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois Lane from another reality. It's a lot to deal with, but Season 2 will also see Lois have to deal with her own family tensions, including the arrival of her sister Lucy (Jenna Dewan).
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
Middletown Press

The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Upends the Typical Superman Mythos With Flair: TV Review

Even though high schooler Naomi (Kaci Walfall) tells us in her opening voiceover that “everyone has a superhero origin story,” hers immediately looks different enough from most on TV to stand apart. For one, she follows in the footsteps of Javincia Leslie as The CW’s second Black woman to lead a DC superhero show, albeit one as different from “Batwoman” in tone and storyline as can be. From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship — and with canny, fluid pilot direction by Amanda Marsalis — the CW series feels something like if “Superman” blended up weekly comics with the sensibilities of a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Secret Files of Alex Mack.” For another, Walfall’s Naomi isn’t some moody outcast waiting in the wings for something amazing to happen to her, as is the case for so many other potential heroes. In fact, as the first episode conveys in an efficient and skillfully executed establishing scene, Naomi’s the cheerful life of the party who everyone’s glad to see the second she steps into a room. She’s warm, fun, and openly passionate about her “nerdier” interests — namely, and not coincidentally, comic book heroes like Superman, a fellow adoptee whose story she’s treasured as long as she can remember.
cosmicbook.news

'The Flash' Erasing Zack Snyder's Superman 'Man of Steel'

Possibly confirming exactly what I predicted, it's rumored The Flash movie is going to erase and fix Zack Snyder's disappointing Superman movie, Man of Steel. Note: Potential spoilers follow for The Flash, so be forewarned. The Flash is rumored to bring back Michael Shannon as Zod:. Multiple sources are offering...
PIX11

‘Superman & Lois’ stars talk season 2 ahead of premiere

For Clark Kent and Lois Lane, being a superhero and a successful investigative journalist may come easier than raising two teenage boys. The stars of the show, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the hit series and their on-screen TV sons. The show’s second season premieres Tuesday night on […]
cosmicbook.news

The CW's 'Naomi' Featuring New (Woke?) Superman Not Tyler Hoechlin

What looks to be a huge missed opportunity to bring in a lot of fans, it's learned The CW and Ava DuVernay's new DC show, Naomi, won't feature the Tyler Hoechlin Superman. In the comics, Superman happens to be a big part of Naomi's origin and character, but it's learned while the TV series will apparently feature the Man of Steel, it won't be at all related to the Superman & Lois series, The CW's currently highest-rated DC series.
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1: What Lies Beneath

Smallville and its residents deal with the fallout of Superman and Tal Rho’s confrontation on Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1, “What Lies Beneath.”. The weight of that fight lands heavier on the shoulders of a few key characters. For example, Clark faces some (more) growing pains as Superman — continuing to gain back people’s trust and respect.
