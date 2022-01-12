Best Returning Series 2021

If there’s any genre that produces underseen hidden gems as regularly as it produces shlocky garbage, it’s horror, and thankfully, we got a decent amount of the former in 2021. Of course, the big story is that John Krasinski’s hotly anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II was, quite fortunately, a rock-solid follow-up that more than delivered on its promise of creepy action and exciting world-building, winning the Golden Tomato for Best Horror Movie in the process. But this year also gave us a striking vampire tale (My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To), a horror-comedy about a killer pair of jeans (Slaxx), and even a once-lost George Romero chiller from 1973 (The Amusement Park) that premiered on streaming for the first time last year. Whether you’re into period thrills (The Delivered) or contemporary ones (Censor), this year’s crop of acclaimed horror flicks ran the gamut.

