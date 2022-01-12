Best Returning Series 2021

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 2 of Apple TV+’s original comedy Ted Lasso outperformed its first season with a higher Tomatometer score (97% compared to 92%) and more reviews (118 compared to 73), propelling this fan favorite to the top of our Best Returning Series category. Ted Lasso’s performance is even more impressive considering some...

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Popculture

'Justified': Will Walton Goggins Return for Sequel Spinoff Series?

Justified is coming back, with FX greenlighting a new sequel series, and many fans are probably wondering if Walton Goggins will be returning for the show. According to Deadline, series star Timothy Olyphant will be reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited FX series, which is titled Justified: City Primeval. It's based on Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. Please Note: Spoilers Below for Justifed.
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Lead Film Nominations

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards, with each movie earning three nominations. The top TV nominees are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each scored five nominations. The Power of the Dog, however, missed out on the SAG Awards’ top category of best cast, with nominees there consisting of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. While three of those nominees feature three star-packed ensembles with Belfast, Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci, only three actors from those films — Beflast‘s Caitriona Balfe, and House of Gucci‘s...
ComicBook

Percy Jackson Star Addresses if She Will Return for Disney+ Series

After years of anticipation from fans, the world of Percy Jackson is headed into live-action once again, with a live-action series that is set to debut on Disney+. This comes after two previous films attempted to adapt the franchise — 2010's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. While those installments were met with a bit of a mixed response, their cast members were largely embraced by fans, including Alexandra Daddario, who portrayed Annabeth Chase in both films. There's been a lot of curiosity about whether or not some of the film's cast could cameo as other characters in the Disney+ series — but in a recent interview with WrapWomen's UnWrapped podcast (via Yahoo!), Daddario shot down the possibility.
Rottentomatoes.com

Best Thriller Movies 2021

A good thriller offers gripping mystery and edge-of-your-seat tension, and the movies featured here prove that thrills come in all sizes. Boiling Point demonstrates just how tense things can get in a kitchen, while Riders of Justice features the classic hunt for revenge with darkly comedic twist. At the top of this list, Azor is an uncommonly patient thriller that critics say gets better with multiple viewings.
UPI News

'Space Force': Steve Carell series to return for Season 2 in February

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Space Force Season 2 is coming to Netflix in February. The streaming service shared a poster and release date, Feb. 18, for the season Monday on Twitter. The poster features Steve Carell as Mark R. Naird, the Chief of Space Operations at Space Force, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird and Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali.
Rottentomatoes.com

Best Limited Release Movies 2021

Pig had a headline-grabbing premise that seemed to invite ironic viewership, but director Michael Sarnoski and Nicolas Cage brought their A-game to cook up a searing meditation on loss. If you were feeling locked down in local scenery, most of the Best Limited Release Movies took viewers all over the world, including Japan (Drive My Car), Italy (The Truffle Hunters), Bosnia (Quo Vadis, Aida?), France (Slalom, Two of Us), and Spain (Parallel Mothers). In addition, we were delighted with some passion projects: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter and Edgar Wright’s fanboy explosion The Sparks Brothers.
Rottentomatoes.com

Best Musical & Music Movies 2021

2021 saw the movie musical rebound in a big way, and while some Broadway faves fell flat (sorry, Evan Hansen), others strutted their way into our hearts. We had a murderer’s row of mellifluous movie muses that had us falling in love with motion pictures again and singing along after the final curtain call. Topping the list this year as he did last year with Hamilton was Lin Manuel Miranda, whose John M. Chu-directed musical In The Heights beat out Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg, and… Miranda himself, who made his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…Boom!.
flickeringmyth.com

John Cena’s Peacemaker returns in red band trailer for DC series

With Peacemaker just two weeks away from its series from its series premiere, HBO Max has released a hilarious new red band trailer for The Suicide Squad spinoff series offering a look at John Cena’s gun-toting vigilante and his new team in action; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees...
Rottentomatoes.com

Best Horror Movies 2021

If there’s any genre that produces underseen hidden gems as regularly as it produces shlocky garbage, it’s horror, and thankfully, we got a decent amount of the former in 2021. Of course, the big story is that John Krasinski’s hotly anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II was, quite fortunately, a rock-solid follow-up that more than delivered on its promise of creepy action and exciting world-building, winning the Golden Tomato for Best Horror Movie in the process. But this year also gave us a striking vampire tale (My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To), a horror-comedy about a killer pair of jeans (Slaxx), and even a once-lost George Romero chiller from 1973 (The Amusement Park) that premiered on streaming for the first time last year. Whether you’re into period thrills (The Delivered) or contemporary ones (Censor), this year’s crop of acclaimed horror flicks ran the gamut.
Variety

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“The Great” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The renewal news comes after Season 2 of the historical dramedy debuted in its entirety on Hulu on Nov. 19. In the second season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Along with Fanning, the series also stars Nicholas...
Deadline

Nick Hall Joins A24 To Oversee Creative For TV

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has brought in former HBO and Amazon Studios TV executive Nick Hall to oversee creative for the company’s growing television slate. Hall already is working on a series for A24; he is an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming The Idol, from Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. A24’s TV series slate also includes HBO’s Euphoria, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, whose Season 2 return just set an HBO max viewership record; Ramy Youssef’s eponymous Hulu series, which has Season 3 coming; Ziwe, which is returning for a second season at Showtime; and the upcoming anthology...
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
