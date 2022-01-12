ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BATH, Maine — The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday. The USS Lyndon B....

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but acknowledging defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s “not sure” his elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle past a Republican filibuster blockade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bath, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Bath, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
47K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy