Trivia test

Enjoy pub-style trivia from the comfort of your own home! Grab the beverage of your choice and brush up on your knowledge of history and natural resources of Minnesota and the Twin Cities region. Register with a team or play on your own. Winners get a prize! This program is taught online. This program is free, but reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
KFC has teamed up with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based fried chicken at its restaurants across the U.S., beginning on January 10. The limited-edition Beyond Fried Chicken was developed exclusively for KFC that mimics the franchise’s iconic fried chicken. “The mission from day one was simple – make the...
People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
Finger lickin’ good just took on a whole new meaning for non-meat eaters. Famous chicken chain KFC announced that it will be dropping the "C" for some menu offerings by announcing a partnership with Beyond Meat to add plant-based "chicken" to menus across the country. "Beyond Fried Chicken" will...
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
HURON – The local Clyde, Fremont, Huron, North Ridgeville, Port Clinton and Sheffield Village Arby’s have been sold. According to a Facebook post from longtime owner Mark Giaco, the restaurants were sold to Sun Holdings. Sun Holdings, through its Turbo Restaurants subsidiary, owns and operates nearly 650 restaurants, including Arby’s, Krispy Kreme, Cici’s Pizza, and Golden Corral locations.
There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead. The Lede. Supply chain issues, exacerbated by the pandemic and other factors, have made it harder to find...
While perusing a restaurant menu, you might've noticed the phrase "for kids 12 years and under only." How rude of them to forbid you, an adult, from ordering a mini quesadilla or some macaroni and cheese, right?. Let's be real, though: If you want to order chicken nuggets, no one...
Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
White Castle blew me away with its small, cheap, and super-flavorful sliders. In-N-Out's famous Double-Double was large, undeniably delicious, and inexpensive. A double cheeseburger from Burger King cost me $2.29. This sandwich was definitely worth the price. It was less than what I usually pay for my morning coffee. It...
