Over the past decade, we've seen a surge in a trend that doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon: video game companies buying each other. This digital arms race helps to shore up more exclusives for the major platforms while also giving indie studios larger budgets to bring their creative visions to fruition, in theory. Though we love to see smaller game studios succeed and be recognized by the larger players for their talent, there is something that can be lost when a game studio ceases to be its own entity and instead unites with the titans that this industry is all too familiar with: Sony, Microsoft, and even Netflix are getting in on game studio acquisitions. And what we may gain in the evolution of the video game assembly line, this Bessemer process of digital entertainment, doesn't make up for the creative vision and soul that's lost when these takeovers happen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO