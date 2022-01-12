ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Duquesne Manufacturer Wins ‘Kids Sleep’ Award

tubecityonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Textile’s weighted blanket for kids honored by Parents Magazine. A weighted blanket manufactured by Duquesne-based American Textile Co. has received an award from the publisher of Parents Magazine. The “Tranquility” brand kids’ blanket is featured in the “2022 Kids Sleep Awards” in the magazine’s January/February issue. It...

