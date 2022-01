The indie rock band has fans excited for their new music to be released this month. For those who love soft indie rock, The Lumineers are likely a household name. The Denver-based trio rose to fame in 2012 with their hit song “Ho Hey,” which eventually made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The band had been around since 2009, originally consisting of just vocalist Wesley Schultz and percussionist Jeremiah Fraites. In 2010, they were joined by cellist Neyla Pekarek, who eventually left the band in 2018.

